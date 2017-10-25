Bharat Arun spells out the plans

Calcutta: India bowling coach Bharat Arun has made it clear that Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are the first choice for Tests, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are preferred options for the shorter versions. Speaking to reporters on the eve of the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Pune, Arun said: "If you look at Shami and Umesh, they are our number one Test bowlers. Bhuveshwar and Bumrah have been exceptional and posses all the skills to do well in ODI competitions. "With the volume of cricket India are going to play, it is very important that we have pool of bowlers to choose from so that they remain fresh for every form of the game." Keeping in mind that Umesh and Shami will have a role to play in the upcoming tour of South Africa followed by Test matches later in 2018, the team management wants the Test bowlers to play some Ranji Trophy games. "We encourage the bowlers to play first-class cricket. "Shami and Umesh have been playing first-class cricket lately and Shami has done well for Bengal so far," Arun said. Workload management has been a priority, he emphasised. "It is important. Too much or too little of bowling is not good for the bowlers. So, we need to ensure where they bowl enough and play enough number of matches to make sure they stay fit and sharp when we require them. "You got to consider the weather, consider the workload, how much they have bowled in the match and how much at practice. It's just not the decision of the bowling coach. It is a combined decision of the physio, trainer and the bowling coach. We decide to rest someone at practice and then we do that."