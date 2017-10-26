The Telegraph
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Barca reserves are impressive
Madrid: A much-changed Barcelona made light work of third-tier Real Murcia to take a commanding 3-0 lead into the second leg of their Copa del Rey last 32 tie. With the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta handed the night off, Paco Alcacer, Gerard Deulofeu and Jose Manuel Arnaiz, on his debut, took their chance to grab the goals for the holders.

"I'm happy because today we played with people from the B team and those that haven't played as much and it was a good test for them," Barca coach Ernesto Valverde said on Tuesday. Barca have now won 12 and drawn one of their last 13 games in all competitions, but took their time to break down their humble hosts.

Indeed, Murcia should have gone in front when Fernando Llorente blasted over from inside the area midway through the first half. Alcacer headed home his first goal since netting in last season's Cup final a minute before half-time from Deulofeu's looping cross.

Valencia, Barca's closest challengers in La Liga, continued their fine form as Rodrigo and Dani Parejo, from the penalty spot, struck in the final nine minutes to secure a 2-0 first-leg lead at Real Zaragoza. Sevilla shrugged off three straight defeats to cruise towards the last 16 with a 3-0 win at Cartagena.

Real Betis 2 Cadiz 1
Alaves 1 Getafe 0 
Valencia 2 Zaragoza 0
Malaga 2 Numancia 1
Sevilla 3 FC Cartagena 0

