Balancing pace and swing is key: Bhuvi

Calcutta: Despite adding extra pace, Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn’t compromised on swing or moving the ball. That has certainly been helping India lately, with his early breakthroughs having a major role behind India’s recent ODI success rate. But not just as a bowler, the batsman in Bhuvneshwar too has stepped up on certain occasions and it would be no overstatement to term him as a gritty lower-order batsman. “As a player, I feel I have grown in the past couple of years. I have improved my pace without losing on the swing. That is something I am really happy about because balancing pace and swing is key. “Besides, I have also improved a bit on batting,” Bhuvneshwar said on the eve of the deciding ODI against New Zealand in Kanpur. Bhuvneshwar had been struggling to move the ball once he added extra pace. However, it was bowling coach Bharat Arun, who helped him to sort out the issue, Bhuvneshwar said. “Bharat is someone who manages bowlers really well. At this level you don’t want to get too much into technique. He sometimes pinpoints certain things which can really improve your bowling. “For example, I increased my pace, but had lost my swing. I did not know how to go about it then. So, he shared some fine points that helped me get my swing back. His role in the team is invaluable.” Talking about the three-ODI series, which is currently tied 1-1, Bhuvneshwar said it will be another pressure game on Sunday after the second ODI in Pune, considering the Indian team has not been pushed to the limit in this fashion in a long time. On winning this game, it will be India’s seventh bilateral ODI series win in a row. “We have not been challenged like this in a while and it is also a short series. So, there was pressure in the last game because we could lose the series, having lost the first game.