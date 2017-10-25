Amadeu: We can defend well too

Calcutta: Offence, without doubt, is Brazil's strength. But dare not underestimate the team's defence. This is the message coach Carlos Amadeu had for England. "Against Spain, we conceded an own goal. And then against Germany, yes, we made a mistake. Our system begins with our forwards as offence is our strength, but we can defend well too. By no means is defence our area of concern. So, bring it on," Amadeu said on the eve of the Fifa U-17 World Cup semi-final clash against England. Amadeu keeps reminding his wards that there's still plenty of work remaining. "We are really happy with the way we are playing, but we are very serious about what we still have to do. There are certainly more things to do in this competition. "We are representing Brazil and that's what we always keep in mind, be it a World Cup match or even a friendly," Amadeu made it clear. Getting a terrific support from the crowd the other night against Germany, the Brazilians are definitely pleased to be back here in Calcutta. "Look, we don't have the power to influence Fifa. "We were scheduled to play in Guwahati. Then we were informed we have to play in Calcutta. We were ready to play in Guwahati, but when we reached there, we were told after some time that the match had been shifted to Calcutta. "Nonetheless, we are happy with everything we have got here. We are happy to play in a World Cup and in front of you all. But no matter what happens in this competition, nothing will take away our smile," he said. Brazil players, meanwhile, will not be seen celebrating near the stands on scoring a goal. "There were some issues with water pouches being thrown at our players (in the previous game). It was nothing serious, but Fifa has warned us not to go near the stands and celebrate," a team official said.