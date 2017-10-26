Amadeu praise for England

Calcutta: Brazil coach Carlos Amadeu praised England after losing the semi-final 1-3 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

"We played against a really great team. In terms of quality, England were miles ahead And they deserved to win," Amadeu said .

"They were effective. They created opportunities and scored. We had our opportunities in the first half. We made a good game but we could not score today.

"That was our problem. Now we are looking forward to third-place match on Saturday," he said.

He refused to believe their tactics were wrong. "I think there wasn't any tactical problem. We could attack from the wings... If our tactics were wrong then we wouldn't have created so many chances."