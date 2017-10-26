All-round show helps India level the series

Shikhar Dhawan on way to his 68 on Wednesday Pune: India produced an all-round performance under pressure to beat New Zealand by six wickets in a must-win game and level three-match series 1-1 here on Wednesday. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/45) led an inspired Indian bowling effort to restrict New Zealand to a modest 230 for nine. Later, Shikhar Dhwawan (68 off 84 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (64 not out off 92) struck timely half-centuries, enabling the hosts to complete the chase in 46 overs. The series decider will be played in Kanpur on October 29. There was a slight doubt whether the second ODI here will go ahead as planned after pitch curator Pandurang Salgaoncar was suspended for allegedly agreeing to tamper the pitch in a TV sting operation. However, the game began on time after ICC Match Referee Chris Broad inspected the pitch. India, who had to bounce back following their shock loss in the series opener, proved their mettle with an all-round effort. The chase was comfortable for India despite losing Rohit Sharma early for the second time in the series. Dhawan was at his best and played shots all around the ground en route his 22nd ODI fifty. His sublime innings comprised five fours and couple of sixes, including the one he hit over midwicket. The southpaw shared a 57-run stand Virat Kohli (29) before adding 66 runs with Karthik, who too played a valuable knock. Karthik, playing at No.4 after coming in at No.5 in the previous game, grabbed the opportunity with his ninth ODI fifty. After Dhawan's departure, Karthik and Hardik Pandya (30) forged a 59-run stand to secure the game for their team. Earlier, Bhuvneshwar produced a fine swing bowling display while his pace colleague Jasprit Bumrah (2/38)) and young leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2/36) picked up two wickets apiece as Indian bowlers came out determined after being asked to bowl. Left-arm spinner Akshar Patel, who was chosen in place of Kuldeep Yadav, removed the well settled Tom Latham (38). New Zealand M. Guptill c Dhoni b B’neshwar 11 C. Munro b B’neshwar 10 K. W’son lbw Bumrah 3 R. Taylor c Dhoni b Hardik 21 T. Latham b Akshar 38 H. Nicholls b B’neshwar 42 Colin c Bumrah b Chahal 41 M. Santner c Kohli b Bumrah 29 A. Milne lbw Chahal 0 T. Southee not out 25 T. Boult not out 2 Extras (lb-3, w-5) 8 Total (for 9 wkts; 50 ovs) 230 Fall of wkts: 1/20, 2/25, 3/27, 4/58, 5/118, 6/165, 7/188, 8/188, 9/220 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar 10-0-45-3, Bumrah 10- 2-38-2, Jadhav 8-0-31-0, Hardik 4-0-23-1, Akshar 10-1-54-1, Chahal 8-1-36-2 India R. Sharma c Munro b Southee 7 S. Dhawan c Taylor b Milne 68 V. Kohli c Latham b Colin 29 D. Karthik not out 64 H. Pandya c Milne b Santner 30 MS Dhoni not out 18 Extras (lb-7, w-9) 16 Total: (for 4 wickets in 46 overs) 232 Fall of wickets: 1/22, 2/79, 3/145, 4/204 Bowling: Southee 9-1-60-1, Boult 10-0-54-0, Milne 8-1-21-1, Santner 10-0-38-1, Grandhomme 7-0-40-1, Munro 2-0-12-0 MoM: B. Kumar