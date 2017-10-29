Alan, Alberto are on target

Calcutta: Brazil’s first goal against Mali amplified the standard of the game played for the third place, on Saturday. The near-capacity crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium yawned through the 90 minutes as Brazil won the mediocre encounter by a 2-0 margin. The goal that first put Brazil in an advantage was never there – it was more of a gift from the Mali goalkeeper Youssouf Koita, whose horrible mistake in the 55th minute saw central midfielder Alan walking away with a goal against his name. Off a counter attack, Alan did manage to get into the box with a defender on the chase but his hurriedly taken feeble shot just rolled towards the goalkeeper slowly. But to the horror of his teammates and everyone present at the stadium, Koita failed to grab the ball and it slowly rolled past him to cross the line. It was perhaps the worst defensive lapse in this edition of the under-17 World Cup. Substitute Yuri Alberto struck another in the 88th minute to put a seal on Brazil’s victory in an immensely forgettable night. The two teams were perhaps yet to overcome the frustrations of their defeats in the semi-finals and couldn’t really motivate themselves. Both the teams looked like going through the motions. One really felt sad for young Koita in the end. He couldn’t control his emotions once the match was over. He broke down completely on the pitch and at least three of the team’s support staff, including the coach Jonas Komla himself, had to come and console the goalkeeper. On the other side, Brazil duly celebrated their third place finish. The players hugged each other, posed for the photographers and the coach and the support staff congratulated the boys. But somehow, the extent of enthusiasm was limited, Brazil could never be fully satisfied with the third place. Going by the trend of the match, Mali were the superior side, especially in the first half. They combined better, attacked more and had more attempts at the rival goal. The Africans teased and tormented the Brazilian defence often but could not convert their superiority into goals.