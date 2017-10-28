The Telegraph
Saturday, October 28, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Sports > AB on his No. 3 slot

AB on his No. 3 slot
Our Bureau

Calcutta: For AB de Villiers, batting at No. 3 works. That’s how he can get his eye in and then go berserk at the death.

On Thursday in the first T20I versus Bangladesh, in Bloemfontein, De Villiers struck a 27-ball 49 and shared a partnership of 79 with Quinton de Kock to set the foundation for South Africa’s daunting total of 195 for four.

Speaking after South Africa’s 20-run win, De Villiers said: “Batting at No. 3 works for me, especially coming in within the first six overs. You can really capitalise on it. I believe in sitting on the sidelines assessing as much as I can, watching closely… Seeing what shots were working, whether it is taking turn.

“When I went out to bat, Quinny (De Kock) told me there was quite a bit of pace and bounce in the wicket, which is something we really enjoy. The great thing about coming in early is that you can set yourself a foundation.”

De Villiers credited his off-season preparations for his blistering form against Bangladesh. “I’ve worked hard this off-season by getting the basics in place again and I’m not somebody who works on too many shots,” he said.

“I prefer to watch the ball, let it come to me and try and expose areas where the opposition is weak. I’ve done a lot of gym work and tried to get fit again.”

 More stories in Sports

  • Rhian & Ruiz are ready to rock
  • Cooper: We're not favourites
  • England have improved in every aspect: Spain coach
  • Bond with Martina will remain very special: Leander
  • Carolina advances, Simona eliminated
  • Real ride two dubious penalties
  • Safety net for Ocon
  • Jharkhand record a 10-wicket win
  • Kane to miss tie vs United
  • Sindhu sails into semis 
  • Jurgensen praise for Boult
  • Must finish on a high: Amadeu
  • Shami is for rotation
  • Pakistan clinch series
  • India is a football continent: Gianni
  • It's Ganguly vs Ganguly
  • Joe stays confident
  • Waugh's advice for Smith
  • Federer: Will always remain Martina’s fan
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  