AB on his No. 3 slot

Calcutta: For AB de Villiers, batting at No. 3 works. That’s how he can get his eye in and then go berserk at the death. On Thursday in the first T20I versus Bangladesh, in Bloemfontein, De Villiers struck a 27-ball 49 and shared a partnership of 79 with Quinton de Kock to set the foundation for South Africa’s daunting total of 195 for four. Speaking after South Africa’s 20-run win, De Villiers said: “Batting at No. 3 works for me, especially coming in within the first six overs. You can really capitalise on it. I believe in sitting on the sidelines assessing as much as I can, watching closely… Seeing what shots were working, whether it is taking turn. “When I went out to bat, Quinny (De Kock) told me there was quite a bit of pace and bounce in the wicket, which is something we really enjoy. The great thing about coming in early is that you can set yourself a foundation.” De Villiers credited his off-season preparations for his blistering form against Bangladesh. “I’ve worked hard this off-season by getting the basics in place again and I’m not somebody who works on too many shots,” he said. “I prefer to watch the ball, let it come to me and try and expose areas where the opposition is weak. I’ve done a lot of gym work and tried to get fit again.”