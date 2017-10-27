1 cricketer 'tests positive'

New Delhi: The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) report of 2016 has revealed that one Indian cricketer had tested positive for banned substances among the 153 BCCI accreditated cricketers.

The cricketer, whose name has not yet been revealed will be the second after former India U-19 player Pradeep Sangwan to have tested positive. Sangwan was playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2013 when he tested positive during that year’s Indian Premier League.

According to the 2016 Anti-Doping Testing Figures, 138 cricketers registered under BCCI were tested ‘In Competition’ (IC), among whom one cricketer has tested positive.

It could be concluded that the cricketer in question has tested positive during a BCCI domestic event — Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, IPL or Irani Trophy — as it has happened ‘In Competition’.

It may or may not be an international cricketer, but it is for sure that it did not happen during an ICC event. There were 15 ‘Out Of Competition’ (OOC) tests conducted during the same period in which all results were negative.

When the BCCI was contacted about the identity of the cricketer, a top BCCI official, said: “We haven’t received any report from the Wada as of now, so we are not in a position to reveal the name of the cricketer.”

The report states that one urine sample has ‘Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF)’, which means that the athlete in question has tested positive.

None of the BCCI accreditated cricketers’ blood samples have been tested. The Pakistan Cricket Board has no positive tests among the 52 tested.

