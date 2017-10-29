Yogi in Wonderland If you didn't catch the Big Do organised by the UP government in Ayodhya on Diwali Small, please do so now - all that unused smartphone RAM and all. You will see CM Adityanath greeting Ram, Sita, Lakshman as they disembark a helicopter - everyone keeps referring to it as the Pushpak Viman, the flying chariot from the Ramayan. Another one whirred overhead, showering flowers. Hmm: Three decades ago, Ayodhya had welcomed another chariot - a rejigged AC SUV. In 30 years, the chariot has started to fly. And the people? Checking. What a riot Speaking to the media, the actors who played the trio expressed wonderment. Said Hemant Kalra, the Delhi model who played Ram, "The CM said, 'Aapka Ayodhya mein swagat hai '. It was as if he was really in the presence of Ram." Aanchal Ghai, Delhiite, played Sita. She said the role was hard work. Had entailed watching old videos and several hours in front of the mirror, practising. Hmm: Bhai Lakshman, Vikrant Thakur, is from Muzaffarnagar. He said: "No dialogues. We had to convey everything through body language." Aisa kya? Not Limca It was all followed by the rajyabhishek of the make-believe Ram by the CM and Ram katha in laser. Some 14,000 litres of sesame oil were used to light 1.7 lakh diyas on the banks of Sarayu, eye firmly on the Guinness Book of World Records. Hmm: CM ji said: "Ayodhya gave the concept of Ram Rajya. No poverty, pain, discrimination." Operative word - concept. Pyar kiya to... The Ram katha continues. CMji has promised his people a 100-metre Ram statue. A Ramayan mela is coming up. Lots of international invitees expected. A day after Diwali, Adityanath visited the Vantangiyas - SC tribes of Gorakhpur. He reminded them that forest people had helped Ram fight Ravan. Hmm: After all this, a visit to the Taj. But yeh kya? Mask, gloves, broom... CMji sweeping? No Shah Jahan? Waa, waaa...