Why I'm done with Smiley's People

There are two kinds of people: those who use Smileys, and those who don't. I don't. I hate the Smiley. A Smiley empowers the evasive, the commitment-phobic, the person who will not take a stand. When the answer is a simple yes or no, and you are putting up the question just as a rhetorical one, the Smiley will come along and stand in the way of judgement. The Smiley is worse than the Enemy. The Smiley allows your friend to not say anything. It just smiles - a fixed smile, which hides meaning. It is about the Smiley that Shakespeare had said: "One can smile and smile, and be a villain." Unfortunately, there can be not one, but many, many in a single conversation. I consider myself blessed if I can go through a conversation conducted with fully-formed words and minus a Smiley. Of late, I think I can even hear a Smiley when I am talking to someone face to face. For example, you ask your friend a question, expecting a "Yes" or a "No". Actually only a "Yes", because you expect your friend to have the same sense of the absurd. "Don't you think the Gujarat campaign video on the PM, in which a young man in a barber shop lectures others on how Modi starts working for the country from 5am every day, doesn't party, doesn't take friends along on foreign trips, etc. etc., is just the kind of OTT stuff that the PM himself does?" It is a simple question, or maybe not that simple really, but you haven't used a single emoticon and spelt out all the words, including the apostrophes, and he is a friend. Answer: Smiley. You feel not only betrayed, for your friend is not on your side, at least not unambiguously, but also shortchanged, and kind of stupid, pompous and verbose, for writing out those full sentences. Let us move on to a more intimate, personal zone. Sometimes you need assurance. You turn to your close friend, or someone closer than a friend, and bring up that most important of questions, the question that burns within you always, but not your calories. It is: "Don't you think I have lost weight?" But wait. The answer is a Smiley. Oh! Is it indifference, a slight, or prejudice about your weight? You don't know. You are uncertain and you are angry. Yet you persist, because you want some kind of an answer: "Don't you think I lost weight since you saw me last? Another Smiley. Now you lose it. "If you think I am fat, why don't you have the guts to call me that?" you ask. Three Smileys. You explode. Shrapnel all around. But you have bared yourself to him and he hasn't wasted even a word. He wins. The Smiley is a dampener. You write a long, heartfelt message, about something that matters to you. "I was really surprised by lipstick under my burqa. I thought it would be one of those girlie movies where finally everything is worked out by the deus ex machina. But the film does not offer any easy resolution to its women. No consolation either. Their difficulties are not wished away. At the same time, the women's eyes retain their wicked gleam. The sense of possibilities remains." You have been not bothered too much about capital letters or punctuation, which is the new polite. Still, the answer is: one Smiley. The Smiley can kill. "Babe," he writes. 10.21am. "Yes!" you say. 10.22am. Long Wait. Finally, at 7.55pm, the Smiley. Someone who can do that can murder a flower. The Smiley is a sinister thing. I find its perfect roundness disturbing. It is not my pathology. Was it for nothing that George Smiley was John Le Carre's famous spy and in 2012, Smiley had turned into a psychological Slasher Horror film directed by Michael Gallagher? The Smiley is working through unknown billions to establish a world where opinion is erased with a bland smile. But we, the people who don't use Smileys, are the straightforward, plainspeaking type, not afraid to speak our mind, and hardworking to boot. No point calling us self-righteous and delusional. We have seen through the Smiley. It has designs on us. It is planning world-domination. It is near-ubiquitous - almost there. James Bond should take it on. That will give us another chance to drool over Daniel Craig. But dear Reader, till then, please stop, think, and imagine a world without the Smiley, and the possibilities of such a world. Revolution, now!