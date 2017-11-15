When heritage is battered by rain

Every monsoon, Indian cities seem to partake in their own little hedonistic contest by vying for the much-coveted trophy of 'Maximum historic building collapses'. Competition is stiff and the stakes are high, with city authorities adjudicating annual casualties. August 31, Mumbai: The five-storied, 117-year old Husaini Building, a heritage structure in Pakmodia Street in the congested Bhendi Bazaar area collapsed killing 34 residents. September 1, Delhi: A 75 year old, three-storied residential building collapsed in the Pan Mandi area of purani Dilli's bustling Sadar Bazar. September 5, Calcutta: A dilapidated four-storeyed residential building collapsed in North Calcutta's Shibtala Street in the dense Burrabazar area, killing three tenants. Reports suggest that in Calcutta itself 12 buildings of significant antiquity, all located in historic quarters and predominantly residential in nature, had given way till August - an alarming average of one collapse per week. Human life and property seem completely dispensable, as year after year one frowns in dismay at nature's fury and the bleak urban conditions. But should we really shrug this off as a simple case of force majeure? I reckon not, and here's why. The first fundamental offence is the near total absolution of local municipalities, more specifically the Calcutta Municipal Corporation, in remedying the situation through policy, regulation and enforcement. Akin to the police in Bollywood movies, arriving late and after the climax, the CMC has been much derided for its lack of preventive action leading to increased annual collapses. This monsoon, however, the authorities did eventually initiate a city-wide billboard campaign in a bid to raise awareness among residents. Installed across several neighbourhoods, they broadly caution on three aspects - the first against risking life in an unsafe property (perhaps suggesting residents to vacate?). The second to contact the corporation's engineers for structural assessment of buildings of over 40 years and conducting repairs as advised. And third, recommending demolition where necessary, with provisions of redevelopment as per municipal clauses, with increased floor area ratio. While prima facie a seemingly proactive step, a deeper reading of each point reveals the complex predicaments facing ageing building stock, especially those with heritage significance. To deconstruct each point would be to first ask whether anyone would choose to risk their lives by residing in an unsafe building? An investigation into the provenance of collapsed or endangered buildings often reveal multiple lines of contestation. Be it fragmented ownership, litigation or disputed tenancy issues, the lack of proprietorship plagues their general deterioration, dereliction and eventual collapse. The tentacles of rent control and tenancy laws, which froze rents and gave tenants legal protection, further complicate matters. The legislations made it uneconomical for landlords to maintain buildings while tenants, for their part, take little or no initiative in driving renovations. Under such constraints, it is imperative that Calcutta's heritage regulation be robust, incentivized with enough latitude to work effectively in spite of existing land laws. On the second point of conducting building inspections, a structural engineer in the CMC has reportedly stated that the reason behind such collapses lay in most of the structures being century-old and made of lime mortar instead of cement. This is a ludicrous statement, because brick and lime mortar ( chun-surki) were the dominant construction material in century-old buildings in Calcutta. This points to a deeper malaise, one of ignorance, lack of awareness and training, urgently calling for sensitivity and capacity-building for CMC engineers working across all ranks and departments concerned with building and town planning. How else are they to make informed decisions or lead any inspection for determining the future of these buildings? The third and most controversial point indicates leveraging of real estate potential of historic housing, especially of unlisted buildings or those assigned lower grades. In the United States of America, such a condition would tantamount to "demolition by neglect, a situation in which a property owner intentionally allows a historic property to suffer severe deterioration, potentially beyond the point of repair" and officials are empowered to issue ordinances and take punitive action against offenders. The CMC's suggestion of outright demolition has another direct fallout in which landlords collaborate with real estate agents to redevelop the land for higher economic gain. Instead, avenues such as heritage TDR, conservation and maintenance funds, low interest repair loans and property tax breaks are pathways that need to gain traction with the authorities. In the absence of such systemic measures, torrential rains would end up washing out not only the billboards but also any noble intentions that the CMC might have.