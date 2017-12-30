Warm notes before winter

MUSIC - Payel Sengupta

The Alka Jalan Foundation and Nadd Foundation organized the melodious Concert for Harmony 2017, setting the mood for a winter steeped in Indian classical music in the city. The two-day event was graced by the next generation of renowned gharanas. It began with a sarod recital by Debanjan Bhattacharya, who set the tone for the evening with Raga Yaman. He has a smooth, yet conventional, style of playing and the piece got its pace from the gats. Bhattacharya gave his best, but more variations would have enhanced his performance.

Nabanita Chowdhury's vocal was a like a breath of fresh air, her voice a balanced mixture of power and generosity. Her opening of Raga Yog was arresting, especially the vistaars and taans in the lower and middle octaves. The drut kheyal was enjoyable, but she could have been more spontaneous with the variety of taans. Sabir Khan's solo tabla presentation was brief but sparkling with the sarangi of Allarakha Kalawant. His expertise presented a treat to the audience with the relas, kaydas based on teentaal and the compositions of his father, Ustad Keramatullah Khan.

Anubrata Chatterjee's solo tabla performance was the life of the second evening. It was enriched with the Ajrara kaydas of Habibuddin Khan, and compositions of his predecessors like Gyan Prakash Ghosh, Shankar Ghosh and, of course, his father Anindya Chattopadhyay. Hiranmaoy Mitra's rendition on the harmonium along with his tabla added a spark to the performance.

The sitar and violin recital of Partho Bose and Santosh Nahar overwhelmed the audience. They began with Raga Madhuvanti, which was a little weak at first but its true essence was revealed in the gats. The on-stage coordination could have been better. The promising duo, Ritesh and Rajnish Mishra, failed to live up to expectations, in spite of their powerful voice and utmost effort the rendition of Bagheshree needed some uniqueness. The able accompaniment by Nishant Singh, Durjay Bhaumik and Indranil Mallik enhanced the spirit of the programme.