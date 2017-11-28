Vision into reality

Recently, I found myself witnessing the refurbishment of a modernist architectural gem, a private residence in Chandigarh, designed and executed by Pierre Jeanneret, who worked in collaboration with his far more famous older cousin, Charles Jeanneret, aka Le Corbusier. The house was completed in the early 1960s, even as the great planned city of Chandigarh was coming up around it. In the early 1960s, the house would have looked like a folly, a bizarre indulgence, its straight, post-Bauhaus lines and Corbu-curves overlooking a fledgling garden dotted with saplings, with nothing very much beyond the boundary wall but vast expanses of open land, newly laid roads leading from nowhere to nowhere, a massive lake being dug out of the soil of the territory that would soon be cleaved out of Punjab into the state of Haryana. For many years Chandigarh would be both liminal - serving as the capital of both Punjab and Haryana - as well as a backwater, the city of those double-loser Partition victims who couldn't find a foothold in that other - only slightly less backwaterish - place that was New Delhi. It would have made sense then for the owner of the house to build and keep the place as a second home, as a gesture perhaps towards his roots in Lahore, while he led his normal life as a member of the first generation of Indian CEOs of foreign firms in post-Independence Bombay. With the passing of decades the house perhaps begins to look less and less like a spaceship that has landed from Planet Genf. The trees and flower plants grow, giving the brick and concrete the context of indigenous foliage, the hedges bordering the large lawn come into their own and the surrounding city fattens into what it is today. With familial furcations come a shift in aesthetics, or perhaps a gradual but steady peeling away from the original intentions of the brick and concrete poets, Les Freres Jeanneret. The ramp that greets you as you enter the main door has still got its textured black flooring, but for years it was covered with an unseemly carpet. The kitchen, crudely extended for various reasons in the 1980s, has now been restored to its original proportions. The pool, a sort of water courtyard in the centre of the house, is now drained, waiting for repairs. The porch overlooking the lawn at the back still bears the heavy marble cladding that the owner stuck on to the long, clean white chhajja, when a stone-merchant friend convinced him to buy a load of pink marble. It will probably go when the current owner finds the energy and correct technique to get rid of it. Like his legendary cousin, the man Indian architecture students refer to as 'Corbu' (or Corbu- kaka or Corbu-da) Pierre Jeanneret did more than design buildings; his oeuvre included paintings, tapestries, furnishing textiles and, not least, furniture. Inside the house you can see the younger Jeanneret's fantastic eye for detail, in everything from little oddly shaped 'light holes' in the walls, the very Gallic and heteronormative curves of concrete that come out of the walls next to the beds to house the reading lights, to some of the beautiful chairs that would now be called 'mid-20th century vintage'. Alongside this is a layer of ordinary Indian upper-class living-room furniture, the big clumsy sofas, the thick carpets of no particular character, the dining chairs with their curlicued backs, the wood panelling in the owner's study channelling some library in an English country mansion. On top of all this are spread the traces of the advent of the tele-digital age, the TV set, the old cassette deck and DVD player, the desktop computer and finally the modem and the set-top box. The paintings hanging on the walls also tell a story. There are the standard icons of post-Independence good taste: a couple of Jamini Roys, two or three Roerich mountainscapes and some original Kangra miniatures but with the borders cut off because the man who bought them thought these extraneous to visual enjoyment. Today, most of us who fantasize about a dream home get to build one only in our minds. In those terms, beautiful as this Jeanneret house is, it's not how one would design a home today. The weave of brick is lovely but there is too much concrete which, as we know, heats up and gets cold. The beautiful juttings over the windows are falling apart and hellish to maintain and restore - this climate, even in mostly dry northern India, is inimical to the vernacular of curves and points developed in 1920-30s Switzerland and France. There is also the matter of a building's ecological footprint; here, in this 'bungalow', it may be possible to incorporate solar power and rain harvesting, but it wouldn't be easy; today, even the most optimistically lavish building design would need to cater for the bleak future that stares us in the face. Walking around the house it occurs to me that here is one metaphor of India over the last 70 years. A barren piece of land, dotted perhaps with a few villages - a blank canvas to the eye of the nation-builders; the filling in of this land with a vision, one quarter Indian, three-quarters imported (Corbu da had offered the plans, of what later was realized as Chandigarh, first to Mussolini and then to Stalin); the glorious incongruity of swooping concrete and sleek, sexy modernist design which then gets overlaid by desi reality, with the grunge and grime of daily life, of local politics, with machine-gun nests festooned with barbed wire during the years of the Khalistan movement; the initial minimalist design, with its undeniable flair, rigour, humour and playfulness being challenged by the tsunami of nouveau riche sensibilities that rises even among the old rich; the extra extensions, the grandiose marble atrocities, the narrow pill-boxes outside the gates of the big, sprawling modernist and faux-modernist kothis; outside, just in the state of Haryana, the worst female-to-male sex ratio in childbirths, the craziness of Dera Sacha Sauda, the drug gluttony of Udta Punjab, the waves of Jat agitation; a little ways further south the asphyxiating cauldron of November New Delhi. Time runs its slow battering ram through the most impeccable of plans and structures, and sometimes not so slowly either. On one side of the garden a crew comes and eagerly takes away the dust-encrusted window frames of the old kitchen from the 1980s - the wood is still good and can be reused. Tomorrow someone else will take away the pile of bricks from the dismantled kitchen extension to help build his little house in the poorer suburbs. As the winter evening draws in, the masons meticulously recreate the straight lines of the chhajja over the kitchen that's been pushed back into the house, while others rebuild the small platform that abuts the kitchen wall. As the Bihari master mason smooths the wet concrete, a young assistant, perhaps barely eighteen, shovels a mound of fresh mixture into his bowl and carries it over to the master. His feet, in rubber chappals, slap on the cold, wet ground. It occurs to me that this is exactly how the house would have been built nearly sixty years ago, only the assistant in those days would not have had slippers on his feet.