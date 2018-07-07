Unthinking projects

Politics and Play - Ramachandra Guha

Back in 1989, I visited Shivarama Karanth in his home in the village of Saligrama, in Dakshina Kannada district. Having pioneered the modern Kannada novel, revived the ancient dance-drama called Yakshagana, promoted widow remarriage and women's education, Karanth was then active in protecting his beloved Western Ghats from destruction. In his eighties, he was speaking, writing, travelling, urging upon his fellow Kannadigas the wise stewardship of the natural resources that had been so abundantly bequeathed to them.

In subsequent years I have often revisited the Ghats, travelling between the lush, green region called Malnad that lies to the east of the mountain range, and the gorgeous Konkan coastline that lies to its west. My sister taught in Manipal, and this brought me to this part of the state. I made some field trips in the company of the ecologist, Madhav Gadgil, who, inspired by Karanth (among others), oriented his science towards the service of the people. Gadgil spent much of his working life on either side of the Ghats, seeking to blend the imperatives of livelihood security and environmental sustainability. Most recently, I have visited Ninasam, the remarkable centre of cultural creativity nested in the village of Heggodu, in the Sagar Taluka of the Shivamogga district.

Other parts of Karnataka may be richer in terms of architecture and culture; but it is these western districts that were always the most endowed in natural beauty. But for how much longer one does not know. Over the decades, I have seen the glories of the Malnad, the Ghats, and the coast being steadily chipped away through the destructive hand of man. Hills and forests have been chopped and cleared; rivers polluted or dammed; soils poisoned or washed away.

And now even more destruction is on the way. One dubious project is a four-lane highway from Chitradurga to Dharmasthala that will kill more than 50,000 trees. This project is being promoted although there are already two roads linking the major towns in these districts.

Other road projects being proposed through the Ghats include a new highway from Thirthahalli to Malpe, another from Sagar to Kollur, a third from Shikaripura to Byndoor. These shall cut through the mountains at different points, destroying trees, opening the soils to torrential rains and thus risking flash floods, while putting many tonnes of sand into the air and thus polluting the air and water too.

The questions citizens ask of these projects are these: of course, goods and people have to travel from one part of the state to another, but has the government of Karnataka considered other alternatives? Surely it is more efficient and less damaging to have one high-quality train line linking the coast to the hinterland instead of dozens of such costly and destructive road projects?

Meanwhile, a slew of other damaging schemes are underway to provide water to the residents of Karnataka's largest city, Bangalore. These include the Yettinahole project, which will divert the flow of the Netravathi river. The project's promoters aim at transporting water through the Western Ghats via giant pipes, which shall carry the precious liquid all the way to the state capital. The pipes, storage tanks, pump houses, office and residential buildings for the project will collectively devastate close to a hundred thousand trees.

As an article by two scientists points out, "Cities like Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur are running dry but destroying river systems of the Western Ghats can't be part of a long-term solution. Before launching expensive schemes like the Yettinahole river diversion, the government must assess the efficacy of alternative sustainability measures. Potential solutions abound but the political will to listen and plan for the long-term seems lacking."

Even as the Yettinahole project has come under scientific scrutiny, the new Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress government in Karnataka has thought up a crazier scheme. This is to draw upon the waters of another western river, the Sharavathi, for the residents of Bangalore. The water shall come from the Linganamakki reservoir, a full 425 kilometres from the capital, and originally intended as a power project. The costs to the residents of the Malnad will be colossal, while with less water available in the reservoir, power generation in Linganamakki shall also fall.

Nature lovers rightly fear for the impact on animal life of these ill-conceived schemes. Vulnerable species such as the tiger, the elephant, the bison and the king cobra will be further endangered by the deforestation these projects will cause. But those interested in social justice should be equally concerned. Millions of farmers, fisherfolk, pastoralists and artisans will have their livelihoods placed at risk because of the diversion of their resources to feed the fantasy of those who want Bangalore to become another Singapore. For a city, any city, to forage further and further away in search of water is simply unsustainable.

Here, again, concerned citizens must ask some tough questions of their government. Why can't the once numerous lakes of Bangalore be restored to provide some of the water the city needs? Why can't far higher tariffs be charged for those bungalows and offices which use water lavishly for their gardens while the taps of slum dwellers run dry? And why, given that the bulk of the population lives in the countryside, are their water needs given a lower priority? Why has no serious attempt be made to restore the thousands of tanks that once sustained agriculture in the state?

Karnataka has both the natural as well as the intellectual capital to harmonize economic growth with environmental sustainability. The Indian Institute of Science is the country's finest university. India's two best centres of environmental research are based in the city; the Centre for Ecological Sciences and the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment. The country's only advanced centre for urban studies, the Indian Institute for Human Settlements, is also located in Bangalore.

Scientific experts can help the Karnataka government in designing sustainable policies for water, energy, transportation, agriculture and urban development. Except that the government will not consult the experts. Whether belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress or the Janata Dal (Secular), all politicians in Karnataka are absolutely impervious to scientific knowledge, even if such knowledge is so close at hand. This neglect is not out of ignorance, but due to pure malevolence. By disregarding science and scholarship, and turning their back on qualified professional advisers, politicians in power can more easily line their pockets through cuts in contracts awarded to those companies that build roads, dams, power stations and the like.

In a column written before the last assembly elections in Karnataka, I had warned that the interest of the 'national' media in the state was highly temporary. And so it has turned out. Earlier this month, many hours of air time in our professedly 'national' channels were spent on the possible destruction of some 17,000 trees in New Delhi. The destruction was unnecessary, and unwise; it has since stayed by the courts. But what will it take to make our 'national' channels devote similar attention to the proposed destruction of half a million trees in Karnataka? I ask this question not because it is my state, but because it concerns the devastation of the Western Ghats, a mountain range as important as the Himalayas to the economic and cultural life of the republic.

Fortunately, among some younger Kannadigas the spirit of Shivarama Karanth lives on. This essay itself draws on field information gathered by members of the Paschima Ghatta Jaagruti Vedike. The concerns of these activists must be taken forward by scientists and legal experts, writers and journalists, and by public-spirited citizens in other parts of the state too. For, to rape the Malnad and the Ghats to meet the short-term needs of Bangalore will surely ensure the long-term destruction of Karnataka itself.

ramachandraguha@yahoo.in