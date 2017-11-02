Troubled project

Not since George Orwell popularized the region in his evocative account of the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s, a conflict that captured the imagination of the global 'progressive' community, has Catalonia intruded into the mind space of the world. Yes, the buffs were aware of a very distinctive region of Spain, with a population of 7.5 million, that had its own language, a distinctive culture and history and contributed to about one-fifth of the country's national wealth. The more knowledgeable may even have known about a fledgling separatist movement that, however, never rivalled the one in the Basque country in notoriety. Overall, however, separatist movements in Western Europe - unlike the Balkans - have been usually treated with quiet amusement and often seen as a quaint inheritance from an earlier age. The October 1 referendum that was organized by the pro-separatist regional government of Catalonia, but not recognized by the Central government in Madrid, produced a resounding 90 per cent vote for separation from Spain. However, that was only to be expected since a majority of those who preferred to link their future with Spain did not bother to vote in what they saw was an illegal referendum. In July this year, a public survey commissioned by the Catalan government suggested that the break-away from Spain was approved by 41 per cent and opposed by 49 per cent, indicating that the issue was far more contested than what the October 1 referendum suggested. Unlike the Scottish referendum of 2014 that was sanctioned by the authorities in London, endorsed by the regional government in Edinburgh and whose results were binding, the referendum in Catalonia was always a disputed exercise. At the same time, televised images of Spanish policemen breaking up queues before polling stations seemed distinctly un-European. It invited charges that the Spanish government had mishandled the situation and given the separatists an emotional handle. Equally, the ecstatic crowds that greeted the Catalan Parliament's declaration of independence on October 27 was reminiscent of the celebrations that gripped parts of Eastern Europe in the aftermath of their recovery of national sovereignty after 1991. If the promised threat of civil disobedience by the ousted Catalan government materializes, Europe may now even witness its own version of Gandhi giri. However, the issue is far more serious than momentary bouts of competitive emotionalism. In the wake of the Catalan crisis, analysts have tried to explain the strains on Spanish unity in terms of the economic slowdown and the resentment felt by Catalonia over living under the same roof with economic laggards and even subsidising the less successful. On its part, the advocates of Spanish unity too have made out a strong case that should be familiar to people in India. In a measured statement, Spain's prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, stressed that: "The thing that Catalans need protecting from is not what they are calling Spanish imperialism, but a minority who, in an intolerant way, declare themselves the owners of Catalonia and consider as exclusive a history, culture and feelings that are the heritage of the community." Rajoy has a point. Since the end of World War II - and in the case of Spain, since the death of General Franco in 1975 - Europe has been attempting to turn its back on its own past. This past wasn't merely made up of imperial symbols, fascist uniforms and drab communist regimentation - although these were the abiding symbols of the 20th century. In equal measure, the New Europe that many idealists tried to build after clearing the debris left by Hitler, Mussolini, Salazar, Franco, Stalin, Ulbricht, Jaruzelski, Ceausescu et al, aimed to lessen the importance of national distinctiveness. The lead was taken by the two old national adversaries that had expended their energies from the time of Napoleon to Hitler, slugging it out in either diplomatic manoeuvres or outright war. France and Germany have not ceased to be either French or German in culture and even temperament. But they entered into a pragmatic economic arrangement in the belief that subsequent generations would evolve in a different way after a long period of co-existence. The transition from the European common market to the European Union was more than just a change of nomenclature or even evidence of enlarged membership. It symbolized an audacious attempt to create a European identity. The project was always daunting. Much of the second half of the 19th century had been spent in politicians and statesmen trying to persuade people in Europe to identify with people outside their immediate localities and enlarge their spheres of identification to a new nation. This was the project of Mazzini and Bismarck and, for that matter, even the Kaiser, Mussolini, Hitler and Franco. The nationalism that evolved around the dawn of the 20th century was certainly more inclusive than anything that predated it, except perhaps in France which boasted an older ancestry dating back to the Revolution of 1789 and the Napoleonic era. But the togetherness of Italians, Germans, Spanish and French was also built on deeply-felt antagonisms that produced the two horrible world wars. The post-war European project aimed at further enlarging the ties of identity and simultaneously blunting the antagonisms. There was, of course, a powerful economic rationale behind the move. The creation of European nation-states in the 19th century was also propelled by the European mastery over technology and a colonial mission. It is significant, for example, that the traditional antagonisms between England and Scotland waned after both nations were united in a common quest for prosperity through technology and colonies. The EU compensated for the disappearance of colonies and created a seamless market that member-states could benefit from depending on their capacities and enterprise. The act of outreach to European markets also facilitated an integrationist mindset. The term 'European values' may be contrived and lacking in both depth and conviction but it was an expedient myth to perpetuate for the sake of upholding living standards built, in many cases, out of generous subsidies. This was particularly true of countries such as Ireland, Spain, Portugal and Greece that witnessed a rapid transformation from the backwardness that was its hallmark till even the mid-1980s. The Catalan muddle has created uncertainty in the EU. Most member-states are loath to be seen to be encouraging a movement that could lead to a break-up of Spain and even act as a trigger for other dormant separatist movements elsewhere. However, the popular support - which will be tested in a forthcoming constitutionally-sanctioned election - the separatist movement enjoys puts the EU in a bid. The ideologues of closer European integration can hardly say that democracy is fine only if it leads to an outcome conducive to the perpetuation of 'liberal' values. This is at the heart of the EU's current problems with Hungary and Poland, and emerging strains with Austria and the Czech Republic. It also explains the cussedness that is vitiating the EU's divorce proceedings with the United Kingdom. What has complicated matters is that neither the separatists in Catalonia nor those in Scotland are Euro-sceptics. Their demands for independence are, in fact, based on the belief that an integrated European market negates the question of the viability of a country. What Catalonia demands is political and cultural freedom, but so for that matter do Hungary and Poland. The Catalan mood is traditionally Left-oriented; the regimes in Warsaw and Budapest are more nationalist. The EU is theoretically better disposed to Catalonia's identity politics but can't say so openly because it doesn't want its inherent ideological bias to become the big talking point. This is a muddle that is worth monitoring.