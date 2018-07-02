Tricky path ahead

Bhaskar Dutta

Not shining enough

With four years of the five-year term of the National Democratic Alliance government over, the attention of the government - more importantly, the Bharatiya Janata Party - has shifted to the next general election that has to be held by May 2019. Roaring back to power was supposed to be a cakewalk only a few months ago. Unfortunately for the BJP, and fortunately for almost all other parties, there has been a transformation in the political atmosphere in recent months. The recent by-election results in several states as well as the outcomes of the assembly elections in Gujarat and Karnataka show that the BJP is no longer the automatic choice for sizeable sections of the voting public.

Strong confirmation that the next election is wide open is available in a recent Mood of the Nation survey conducted by Lokniti, a research programme of the well-known Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Delhi. The survey, conducted coincidentally for ABP News, polled just under 16,000 voters across 19 states. The survey reports that a majority of Indians no longer want the NDA coalition to come back to power. As many as 47 per cent of those interviewed favour a change in government, while only 39 per cent would like Narendra Modi to be in charge of an NDA government next year. What must be particularly alarming for the BJP is that there seems to be a drop even in the personal popularity of its star campaigner, the prime minister himself, accompanied by an increase in that of his bitter rival, Rahul Gandhi. While Modi still holds a sizeable lead over Rahul Gandhi in the personal popularity stakes, a continuation of the trend would spell disaster for the BJP.

A majority of those interviewed are particularly dissatisfied with the government's handling of religious tensions. The increased oppression of religious minorities over the last four years as well as the government's total indifference to - many would say active connivance in - this has been so apparent that it is hard to imagine that this will come as a surprise to the BJP. However, right from the first day that they assumed office, the BJP's leaders have been proclaiming that their primary mission is to transform the economy and improve the standard of living of all sections of the population. So it must be particularly worrying that a sizeable number of voters have given the government very low marks in so far as the economy is concerned. A majority also feel that it has become much harder to get jobs during the last three to four years. Roughly one in four feels that household incomes fall short of requirements, and that the benefits of any development have accrued only to the rich.

An obvious reaction of the party and government in the coming months will be to go on a publicity blitz claiming unfounded achievements, making unrealistic promises that they cannot possibly deliver. Indeed, this has already started, led by the prime minister who has repeated his earlier promise of doubling farmers' incomes within the five-year period between 2017-2022. He has also emphasized that the economy has grown at the impressive rate of just under 8 per cent during the last quarter, in the process glossing over the rather dismal overall economic performance in the preceding year. But, as of now, the prize for incredible promises must go to Piyush Goyal, the interim finance minister, who has claimed that the economy could actually record a growth rate of 10 per cent by the end of the current fiscal year.

Of course, such an acceleration in the growth rate within nine months is about as likely as India heading the gold medal list in the next Olympics. But given the huge influence that the economy is likely to have on the outcome of the 2019 elections, it is worth looking at the current prospects for the Indian economy.

The demonetization exercise was a ridiculous self-goal. On the other hand, the introduction of the goods and services tax was an important regime change, although it too had a short-term adverse effect on the economy. The combined effect was to push the economy below 7 per cent for a couple of quarters. However, there are obvious signs that the economy has recovered from both shocks, as witnessed by the close to 8 per cent growth recorded in the last quarter. Unless new adverse shocks occur - for instance, the collapse of global trade thanks to Donald Trump's antics - the economy can attain a sustained growth path of around 8 per cent with the help of some determined government action.

We should forget about achieving an unattainable double-digit rate of growth and realize that a long-term growth rate of 8 per cent is actually a most creditable achievement. To put this in perspective, the economy has never grown at over 8 per cent for more than two consecutive years, except during 2004-2008. That golden period was due in large measure to a very favourable global economic environment. Indeed, other than China, no major economy has sustained this growth rate in recent times.

There are still some storm clouds over the economy. In particular, private-sector investment needs some stimulus, with much of the current growth explained by buoyant consumption demand. Private investment is down in the dumps despite improved macroeconomic stability and increased consumption demand. The equity market is doing well. So it should be easy for companies to raise finances. Possibly, the main reason constraining private investment has been the crisis in the banking sector and the implication for the availability of bank credit. The relatively large share of non-performing loans and the resultant high balance sheet stress must be acting as a constraint on credit expansion. The resolution of the banking crisis has been a major concern for the government. Matters will certainly improve once the new Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is implemented. However, this will not have any immediate effect on credit expansion. Clearly, the government must implement some emergency measures in order to provide a boost to private investment.

Another source of worry - and one that is less sensitive to government policy - is the export sector. India's share of world exports has been declining, although the sector has been growing rather well in absolute terms. Much of this growth is due to commodity-based sectors involving petroleum-based products and iron and steel. In contrast, labour-intensive sectors like textiles, leather products and electronics have lagged far behind because Indian producers have lost competitiveness in global markets. India has all but lost the battle to Bangladesh and Vietnam as far as textiles are concerned, principally because labour costs are lower in these countries. But Indian producers exporting products that are intensive in skilled labour should be able to do much better. The government can facilitate this process by reducing infrastructural bottlenecks drastically.

Unfortunately, no government in India has been able to rise above short-term electoral compulsions, and there is no reason to believe that this government is any better. There is a real danger that the government may indulge in cheap populism like loan waivers. That would jeopardize the possibility of attaining even a sustained growth path around the current trend rate of 7.5 per cent, with any higher figure beyond the realms of possibility.

The author is professor of Economics, Ashoka University