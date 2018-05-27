Toss Talk; To Ashes; Heads and Tales; Oh, my Darling

IRONIES —Upala Sen

Toss Talk

The 1744 cricket rule book reads: The Pitching the firft Wicket is to be determined by the Tofs of a Piece of Money (sic). No, no one here has a lisp. In old English texts "s" was written like an "f" minus the crossbar when at the beginning of a word or in the middle. The team that won the toss had the advantage of choosing to bat first; it could also choose the pitch. But the toss as we know it now was introduced in 1809.

To Ashes

The gentleman's game had handsome tradition to match. The coin had to come from the home captain. He tossed but let the rival captain call it. But first, the two shook hands. We are digressing. The point is, the ICC contemplating eliminating the toss is no trivia. They are looking to rewrite a really old tradition here. And there is a fair chance that in the summer of 2019, when England hosts the Ashes, it will be one toss-less Test.

Heads and Tales

The current proposition is about limiting home advantage. Indeed, always a lot appeared to hinge on the toss. Each captain spun his own little superstition around it. R.E.S. Wyatt, England captain in the 1920s, has written about how he had a half sovereign that brought him luck in Tests but was useless in county matches.

Oh, my Darling

England's W.G. Grace rarely lost the toss. Oz captain Lindsay Hassett won the toss in all five Tests against England in 1953. India story - 2011 WC, Dhoni tosses, Sangakkara calls, Shastri on the mic drowns out both. Re-toss. The best story is of Australia's Joe Darling. In 1905, Joe lost every toss to England's F.S. Jackson. When they next met at Scarborough, without provocation Joe stripped down to his underpants. When asked, he said: "I can't beat him at tossing; so, I want to wrestle him for the first innings." Jackson became Bengal Governor in 1927.