To catch the guilty

Sunanda K. Datta-Ray

The CBI special judge's December 21 judgment in the 2G case helps to explain why India rejects the hallowed legal maxim, falsus in uno falsus in omnibus, false in one thing, false in everything. English common law holds that a witness who testifies falsely about one matter can't be trusted on anything else. But in rejecting that doctrine, the Supreme Court has repeatedly stressed that someone who is proved to have told one or more lies need not be branded a perpetual liar. That means that even if a major portion of the evidence is a tissue of lies and several co-accused are acquitted, the residue can suffice to prove an accused person's guilt.

Laymen might see this splitting of semantic hairs as legal licence for lying. Our indulgent judges call it separating the grain from the chaff. Many practising advocates guffaw at the absurdity of bothering to nail an individual falsehood ( falsus in uno) when the entire structure of argument and evidence is often bogus (falsus in omnibus). Abandoning levity, some advocates make the serious point that it's quite often necessary to adduce false evidence to bring the guilty to book. As Penderel Moon of the Indian Civil Service discovered, "[F]alse evidence was always in demand, as much to prove what was true as to establish what was false. Against innocent and guilty alike it was equally necessary." Even if the events cited in court had actually taken place, the alleged eyewitnesses had not seen them. Even if the accused were guilty, it was perjury that proved their guilt. He cited a village burglary where the police caught one of the culprits who led them "after some interrogation" to some of the loot hidden under bushes in a piece of wasteland. The recovery wasn't enough to convict him because the stolen property wasn't in his exclusive possession. The police had to say they had searched his house and recovered the stolen goods there and produce several respectable neighbours as eyewitnesses. Moon quoted a judge, who found "the corruption and unscrupulousness of the police staggering", saying, "I believe there are even some English police officers who always keep handy a supply of human blood so that blood-stained garments can be made available when required."

The absence of credible evidence seems to be a principal reason why the judge, Om Prakash Saini, who began his career as a sub-inspector from Haryana in the Delhi police and sat for the judicial magistrate examination after six years as a policeman, acquitted the 33 persons named in the 2G case. His 1,552-page judgment harped on the absence of evidence against them. Even the investigating officer resorted to rhetoric without bothering to submit admissible evidence. Saini discounted the testimony of two prosecution witnesses, R.J.S. Kushvaha and D. Jha, whose depositions lacked assertiveness and cogency and were not supported by the official record: "There is no persuasive heft in their evidence." It couldn't "be relied upon and is liable to be rejected in toto."

No wonder Moon invokes the authority of august proconsuls like Metcalfe and Macaulay to dismiss Indian courts as "a sham and a mockery in which police, witnesses, lawyers and judges all played their part in producing or using evidence which they knew to be quite false". Macaulay wrote to a jurist friend in England that "the very wigs of the judges in the Court of King's Bench would stand on end if they knew how short a chapter my Law of Evidence will form" in his draft of the Indian Penal Code. He was not without advisers. A wealthy Indian in Madras whom Macaulay called a "judicious person" sent him a paper on legislation which read, "Your honour must know that the great evil is that men swear falsely in this country. No judge knows what to believe." The writer advised Macaulay to try and make men swear truly. "Let your honour cut off the great toe of the right foot of every man who swears falsely, whereby your honour's fame will be extended." Haunted by the memory of the severed right thumbs of Bengal weavers, some might think that a shade too harsh. But Macaulay was made of sterner stuff. The prospect of a nation hobbling around on crippled feet prompted him to ask, "Is not this an exquisite specimen of legislative wisdom?"

A traditionally lighthearted approach to evidence is reflected in the popular tale of the alleged witness to the theft of a pet bird. Asked how big the bird was, the man held his hand some three feet above the ground. When the magistrate exclaimed that a duck could hardly be that tall, the witness hurriedly put his other hand under the first, and explained he was about to indicate the bird's size. Had the Cartesian "rule of truth" been a universal principle, otherwise perfectly honest people wouldn't so readily admit to an official and a real age. Another folk tale has it that when a girl on the marriage mart seemed to gather dust with the passing years without growing any older, her father proudly boasted he was a man of his word. A particular district of undivided Bengal was notorious for manufacturing fake documents. Every region in India must nurse its own revealing legends.

The thinking underlying them may have played some part in shaping the unflattering assessments of Indians by rulers such as Cornwallis and Curzon. Unsympathetic but knowledgeable foreigners like them might feel that duplicity enjoys divine sanction. They can prove the point by citing any number of instances from the epics such as stealing the nectar of immortality from the churning of the ocean, deploying the hermaphrodite, Shikhandi, in battle, or the " Ashwathama hatah... iti gaja" chant. Perhaps the characteristic is South Asian rather than exclusively Indian. When a Pakistani-origin man was convicted of perjury in a British court, the lawyer his high commission had provided pleaded in mitigation that since he had taken the oath on the Bible and not the Quran, he felt entitled to indulge in a lie or two.

We can be certain from the public comments already made by Anand Grover, the special public prosecutor, if from nothing else, that an appeal against Saini's verdict is likely. That might well overturn a judgment that Congress luminaries greeted with unabashed rejoicing. Meanwhile, it bears noting that Grover's principal concern seems to be to protect his own patch more than fault the reversal of the earlier judgment. He tells us that he joined the trial case proceedings only in 2014, after Uday Umesh Lalit, the previous SPP, was elevated to the bench. Much of the trial case proceedings were over during Lalit's term as SPP and only the money laundering case remained. But Grover is aggrieved that Saini's judgment makes it appear as if he alone is responsible for the prosecution's alleged lapses. The cynical might suggest that the comptroller and auditor general was extraordinarily negligent in not organizing convincing support for his claim of an astronomical loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

The Bombay High Court's decision to set aside the Maharashtra governor's sanction to the CBI to prosecute Ashok Chavan, the former Maharashtra chief minister, in the Adarsh housing scam, and the reversal of the National Investigation Agency's exoneration of Pragya Singh Thakur in the 2008 Malegaon blast case are other reminders of the need to muster witnesses and marshal evidence in readiness for the long arm of a law that never ceases to reach. Robust political partisanship and the theatre our television channels provide are not enough. The rich, resourceful and long-established industry of manufacturing evidence is also needed to keep the wheels of justice turning.