The War Drums

"When all the Arabs and the Israelis agree on one thing, people should pay attention. We should stop this Iranian takeover," said Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, last month. So we're paying attention now, and we also know where the next war will start: Lebanon. That seems unfair, as Lebanon's last civil war lasted 15 years, killed around 2,00,000 people, and only ended in 1990. Couldn't they hold this one somewhere else? Unfortunately, no. All the other venues are taken. Iraq is still fully booked. The fight against the Islamic State is almost over, but the struggle between the Arabs and the Kurds has only just started again. Bashar al-Assad's forces, the Russians, and Shia volunteers from Iran and Lebanon are winning the war in Syria, but it will be at least another year before they suppress all rebel resistance. Yemen's airspace is too congested, with Saudi, Emirati, Kuwaiti, Jordanian and Egyptian planes bombing the living daylights out of the Houthi rebels who hold most of the country. No real room for another war there. So the war will have to be in Lebanon, at least at the start. The big Shia militia that controls southern Lebanon, Hezbollah, is closely allied to Shia Iran, and it's a permanent nuisance along Israel's northern border, so it's a suitable place to start rolling back Iran's influence in the region. Lebanon is a particularly good choice from Saudi Arabia's point of view because it's the Israelis who would have to do the actual fighting there. But if Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman is really serious about curbing Iran's power, his own troops are eventually going to have to take on the job of cleansing Syria of Iranian influence. You only have to say that sentence aloud to realize that this project is going to end in tears for the Saudis, the Israelis and, if they get sucked into it, the Americans. There is no way that the inexperienced Saudi army is going to drive battle-hardened Hezbollah and Iranian militia troops out of Syria. Actually, there is no way that the Israeli army is going to drive Hezbollah out of southern Lebanon either. In Israel's last war with the organization, Hezbollah's troops fought the Israeli army to a standstill in southern Lebanon. The Israeli air force smashed up Lebanon's infrastructure, but Israel ended up accepting a ceasefire with Hezbollah,withdrawing its troops in a hurry. Sunni Arab leaders and Israel's prime minister have talked themselves into the paranoid delusion that Iran has a grand plan to establish its domination over the whole region and must be stopped by force of arms. First Iran established close links with the Shia political parties and militias that now dominate Iraq. Then it crossed Iraqi territory to save the Shia ruler of Syria from a revolt by the Sunni majority in that country. Next was distant Yemen, where the Shia tribes of the north, the Houthi, overran most of the country with Iranian help. And now the Shia militia, Hezbollah, has gained a powerful position in the government of Lebanon. If the Sunnis don't stop the Iranians now, they'll all be enslaved. Or something of that sort. Nonsense. It was George W. Bush who overthrew the centuries-long rule of the Sunni minority in Iraq on the lying pretext that Saddam Hussein was developing 'weapons of mass destruction'. The Shias took power in Iraq in a free election, and as the only Shia-majority country in the Arab world they naturally sought a close relationship with Shia Iran. This made it easy for Iranian volunteers and weapons to move across Iraq and help Assad resist an assault on his rule by Sunni extremists. The Hezbollah militia also went to Assad's help, but you can hardly portray this as Shia expansionism. A great many people will die for nothing if the full-scale Sunni-Shia war that Saudi Arabia (and Netanyahu) currently envisage actually gets going. Saad al-Hariri's resignation may have been the starting gun for the war.