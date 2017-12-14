The myth of false love

"How do I love thee? Let me count the ways," wrote Elizabeth Barrett Browning in 1850. She would not have imagined that in the India of 2017 her gentle line, with the change of one word, could become the unpronounced motto of a burgeoning culture of hatred: 'How do I hate thee? Let me count the ways...' The video of Afrajul Khan's murder by Shambhulal Regar, allegedly by beating, stabbing and burning, filmed supposedly by a very young man, is a perfect enactment of the 'ways' of hate. The methods of hatred are underpinned by theories. This is the punishment for love jihad, Regar said. That is one theory. Another popular one, demonstrated by the video of Dalits being whipped in Una, and the killings of Mohammad Akhlaque, Pehlu Khan and many others, is that of cow protection. That neither of the 'theories' means a thing shows how easily Indians take to hatred. Love jihad, for example, annihilates meaning by clumping together love and war - jihad is the fight against enemies of Islam - aiming to create the bogey of Muslim men marrying and, presumably, radicalizing women of other faiths, particularly Hindu. Drummed up since 2009 and making its influence felt from 2014 onwards, the idea, conjured out of thin air, appeared to gain substance through word-of-mouth, complaints to the police that were repeatedly found to be baseless, and aggressive right-wing propaganda. A petition in the Allahabad High Court in 2014, for instance, sought that Yogi Adityanath should be restrained from using the term. But loud repetition in defiance of facts, reason, justice and notions of freedom and equality has made love jihad into something apparently 'real', so that Afrajul's colleagues hastened to say, defensively, that neither Afrajul nor any of the others had any affair with a Hindu woman. They are very 'alert', they said, since such behaviour from one of them would endanger the security of many. Nothing could better illustrate the success of a myth wielded as a weapon of intimidation and murder. Why, instead of protesting against the murder and the accusation, are Afrajul's colleagues offering proofs of their 'innocence'? Why do they accept that their love for a woman of another community can be punished by death by extra-governmental forces in a secular republic? Does the rest of the country think this is as it should be? The power of myths lies in their ability to release instincts from the barriers of reason. Human beings may find it difficult to act out their hates, or even their desire to hate, unless they can hold on to a narrative that blinds them to the realities presented by the senses and analysed by reason. Love jihad is an idea that allows them to abandon reason with a free conscience. The more they oppress, maim and kill the more they need to believe in it. The myth of love jihad is like the emperor who has not a thread on him, let alone clothes. It is not as though we, the citizens of India, do not know this. So the real question is not about Regar and his like, but about us. Why have we let a myth spun out of thin air take on the garb of the 'real' without resisting it forcefully at every level? For the answer we need to study the targets. These lay bare prejudices, insecurities and fantasies of oppression and control that have deep roots in the dominant culture in general, not merely in that of the right-wing. It is not only the poor man from the minority community who is prey, but women too. Otherwise the story of Hadiya, encircled by her father, her college authorities as well as the courts, would have played out differently. Hadiya is guilty of the sin of independence of spirit and thought: she chose to change her faith and, later, to marry a man of that faith. Nothing of what she did was wrong, yet it was enough to bring down upon her all the Indian institutions from the family onwards with their teeth and claws bared. Misogyny is intimately woven into Indian social attitudes, so the love jihad tale is most useful in punishing Hadiya, while an appearance of concern can be created by instituting an official inquiry to identify a conspiracy. Such institutional concern legitimizes two premises: one, men from the largest minority community marrying girls of other faiths is a crime, and two, this discrimination is excusable in the face of some danger of which there need be neither sign nor proof. Belittling and oppressing women is an Indian social habit that love jihad heartily assists in. It is the right-wing forces that benefit most from this, because it exacerbates conditions in which women can be treated like mindless objects of exchange. The Hindu Jagran Manch in Uttar Pradesh has declared it will marry off 2,100 Hindu men to Muslim women in a 'reverse love jihad' that will "teach" them a "lesson in their own language". It is one thing not to believe in the institution of marriage, but quite another to make it into a tool of aggression in a non-existent war. In this war, inevitably, women are perceived as the spoils. Is India ready to enter the new dark ages of mythical enmities against the weak, the disempowered and the underprivileged?