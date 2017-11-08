The lady and her battle for peace

Even as global criticism of Myanmar grows, the United States of America threatens sanctions and the United Nations accuses the country of 'ethnic cleansing', the generals are blaming Aung San Suu Kyi for 'failing to protect them from international criticism'. Some even suspect her to be a 'Western agent' and perceive the global outpouring against Myanmar as a 'deep-rooted Western conspiracy'. The Tatmadaw has very little to say in defence. When the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army attacked 30 police stations in August, the army was conducting a division-level counter-insurgency operation in the Mayu mountains in northern Rakhine. The colossal intelligence failure was all too apparent. Such an attack would have taken months to plan and the mobilization of the 1,000-odd attackers - only half of them were ARSA fighters, the rest alienated and radicalized armed villagers - would have required weeks. The generals were upset with Suu Kyi for instituting the Rakhine commission, headed by the former UN secretary-general, Kofi Annan, more so when she promised to implement its recommendations. Then came the ARSA attacks and the generals, who control the three crucial ministries of home, defence and border affairs, took charge. But with the global outcry over human rights violations in Rakhine, Suu Kyi made a major attempt to take charge of a situation that was fast spinning out of control. Earlier in October, she announced the formation of a new national-level committee to oversee the government's comprehensive plans to deliver aid to the refugees, oversee their return and help resettle them. It is a civilian-centred enterprise and Suu Kyi has asked for national support for this initiative. Myanmar's business community, which includes former military cronies who are pleased with Suu Kyi for not pulling them up over their ill-gotten wealth, jumped in to support the initiative. Under the umbrella of an independent business association - the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry - the businessmen pledged more than 13 million US dollars for economic projects in the violence-prone Rakhine state. Nine working groups have been formed to carry out the government's plans as part of the Union Enterprise for Humanitarian Assistance, Resettlement, and Development in Rakhine. This was Suu Kyi's masterstroke to get the derailed peace process back on track, beginning with the rehabilitation of the refugees who had returned. But neither the army nor its allies among the hardline Buddhist Right liked the initiative. Led by the nationalist monk, Ashin Wirathu, they have furiously opposed the return of Rohingya Muslim refugees, more than 600,000 of whom have, so far, fled to Bangladesh. On October 22, a few hundred protesters marched through Rakhine's capital, Sittwe, demanding that Muslim Rohingya refugees be prevented from returning unless they are citizens. Thousands of supporters of Suu Kyi hit the streets in Nay Pyi Taw, raising slogans in her support. Larry Jagan, an experienced analyst on Myanmarese matters, claimed in a recent column that Suu Kyi had cancelled her planned trip to the UN at the last moment because she feared that in her absence the vice-president, Myint Swe - a military appointee - would declare Emergency in Rakhine as he would be in charge of the government in Suu Kyi's absence. At the time, the president, Htin Kyaw, a Suu Kyi loyalist, was incapacitated and was undergoing medical treatment. While the Western press mindlessly berated her for failing to control the military and even suggested that her Nobel Prize be taken back (Oxford University stripped her of the Freedom of Oxford award and dropped her name from the Common Room), the feisty lady wrestled with the generals to regain the initiative on Rakhine. And this, when she was sick: she was reportedly vomiting blood. The working groups set up under the civilian initiative on Rakhine will focus on nine key areas - infrastructure, livestock and fisheries, livelihood programmes, implementation of the planned economic zones, information and public relations, the creation of job opportunities, providing vocational training, healthcare, micro loans and boosting the tourism sector. Suu Kyi's strategy to tackle the underlying causes of communal conflict and mistrust in Rakhine needs the full backing of the global community if it is to succeed. The threat of sanctions will only derail the process and go a long way in undermining Burmese democracy. China holds the key - only Beijing can restrain Pakistan, which allegedly ignited the conflict anew by pushing the ARSA to stage the attacks in August. Jagan says that the rift between the military and Suu Kyi is growing wider ever since she resisted the military's attempts to militarize the conflict. The army commander has continued to urge the civilian government to declare a 'state of Emergency' in Rakhine so that it gives the military a free hand to deal with the security in the state. According to Jagan, Suu Kyi continues to resist this demand. The message is clear: the crisis in Rakhine threatens Burmese democracy and sanctions and needless tough talk will only weaken the hand of Suu Kyi, who has tried to bring back peace and dignity for her diverse people ever since she took charge in November 2015.