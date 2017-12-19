The Gujarat quake

In January 2001, a massive earthquake struck Gujarat and one of its lasting after-effects was the ascension of Narendra Modi to power in the state, and eventually the nation. A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pracharak who was loaned to the Bharatiya Janata Party for his organizational skills, Modi had no electoral experience when he was appointed chief minister of Gujarat in October 2001. He was parachuted from Delhi to Gandhinagar because the then BJP chief minister, Keshubhai Patel, was seen to have mishandled the post-quake situation in the state. Modi hasn't looked back since - winning three consecutive assembly elections in Gujarat before sweeping the 2014 Lok Sabha polls to become prime minister of the country. Gujarat has just been hit by another quake. Measured on the political Richter scale, it may seem a mild one because the BJP has returned to power in the state. But make no mistake. Mild or not, the Gujarat election results are a temblor alright. It may not have toppled the BJP from its citadel. But it had enough force to form cracks in the saffron party's most formidable fortress and dim the halo of invincibility worn with such arrogance by the two "sons of Gujarat" who now rule India, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. The BJP's well-oiled hype machine will, of course, have us believe otherwise. The cry that echoed across television new channels is " jo jeeta wohi Sikandar" (winner takes all) and BJP spokesmen and their friends in the media are at pains to underline that the party has won Gujarat yet again, after 22 years of being in power. But election results are more complex than a game of football or tennis. It is not just about who wins and who loses, but the nature of the victory and the circumstances under which it is secured. All exit polls and opinion polls had predicted a clear BJP win, and some expected a sweep. After all, Gujarat was the party's " Hindutva laboratory" where the BJP's ideological and organizational tentacles had spread wide and deep. Moreover, the Modi-Shah juggernaut had swept across India with astonishing speed over the last three years, and was in great shape after the victory in Uttar Pradesh. To top it all was the much vaunted "Gujarati asmita" that Modi had stoked for nearly two decades. This was the first assembly election in the state after Modi became prime minister. Would not the Gujarati people come out in full force to give an even bigger victory to the man who had made their state proud in the eyes of the country, the world? It is against this backdrop that Amit Shah's boast of winning 150 seats should be seen. Right from the start of the campaign, Shah set a target of 150 in the 182-seat assembly, confident that a resurgent BJP would do that much better now that Modi was prime minister and he (Shah) was BJP president. The 150-seat target was no bombast. The BJP likes to aim high, and makes sure it reaches that figure or comes close. In the 2014 general elections, for instance, the party's slogan was 272+ (that is, cross the halfway mark on its own) and it won 282 seats. It also promised to sweep all Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and it did win all 26. Even after the Congress put up a spirited campaign under a rejuvenated Rahul Gandhi and managed to get a range of young allies on board, the BJP was confident that it would improve upon its 2012 tally of 115 seats. While Shah kept up the chant of 150 seats, the Gujarat chief minister, Vijay Rupani, sounded a little more modest. It is worth recalling his interview to The Telegraph's J.P. Yadav earlier this month where he exuded confidence of doing better than in 2012 but also admitted that there would be concern if it turned out different. In the interview, he said, "If we get fewer seats, the subject will be discussed. Even if we get two seats fewer than last time, we'll have to answer (questions) and we'll definitely answer (them)." He went on to add, "But if we get more seats than the last time, the Congress should forget (the general election of) 2019 and start preparing for 2024. The semi-final for 2019 will be over in Gujarat." As it turned out, the BJP lost 16 seats compared to 2012 and has not even made it to a three-figure tally with 100 seats - the lowest ever secured by the party before and after Modi. Looked at in another way, the BJP won just seven seats more than the half-way mark of 92 in the assembly. Given the low margins of victory in many seats, the unthinkable - a BJP defeat - was almost within the grasp of the Congress which had been in a comatose condition in the state till very recently. But an election is not just about numbers. It is also about issues and leadership, about alchemy and chemistry. The significance of the Gujarat result goes beyond the damage it has wreaked on the BJP's most hallowed pocket borough, the dent it has made on the image and prowess of the prime minister and his "Chanakya". Gujarat also marks a turning point in the tortuous trajectory of the Congress. That the results should come two days after Rahul Gandhi formally took charge of the Indian National Congress seems quite apposite. The results signal that hard work and a focused campaign can make a big difference on the ground. This was possibly the first election since 2014 where Rahul led from the front. He did campaign in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but the Congress was a bit player in both the states. In other states, he made perfunctory appearances. But in Gujarat, Rahul stayed the course. More important, he stuck to bread and butter issues, and relentlessly focused on the "hollowness" of the so-called Gujarat model and how it had failed the youth, the farmers, the small traders, the Dalits, adivasis and OBCs of the state. While he did go temple-hopping, the Congress tried hard to stay away from emotive issues that could polarize the electorate. Narendra Modi, on the other hand, stooped to new depths during the election campaign. The astute politician that he is, Modi perhaps knew that there was genuine unrest in Gujarat this time that could lead to a shock defeat for the BJP. That may explain why, during the last phase of the campaign, the prime minister hurled some bizarre and vile charges against his opponents, even alleging that Manmohan Singh was conspiring with Pakistan to defeat the BJP in Gujarat. Modi also made thinly veiled innuendoes linking Pakistan, Indian Muslims, and the Congress. These despicable attempts at polarizing the electorate may or may not have yielded the BJP half a dozen odd seats that made all the difference between victory and defeat. But it certainly diminished the stature of India's serving prime minister, and by extension, diminished all Indians. By acting and speaking like a small-time bully, Modi relinquished his dream of becoming a world statesman for all time to come. Gujarat 2017 will also be remembered for that. While Rahul can take heart from the Congress's reasonably good showing, he should refrain from becoming either complacent or arrogant, or seeing himself as the singular alternative to Modi. The BJP still enjoys a great deal of support among Gujarat's urban middle class and Modi's divisive machismo still exerts considerable appeal. The Congress's biggest gain was to become a magnet for a new generation of youth leaders - Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, Jignesh Mevani - that have emerged in the state. These young men will play a bigger role in Gujarat - and in India - in the days to come. The Congress must show the magnanimity and imagination to offer space to an assortment of forces and not seek to be a single party alternative to the BJP. Gujarat has set the stage for Rahul to live up to his promise: to make Congress India's Grand Old and Young Party. manini.chatterjee@abp.in