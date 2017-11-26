The epic of tree, pee and me

Poor Alice! She had to fall down a rabbit hole to find Wonderland. What the girl did not know is that there are easier ways of getting there. All one needs to do is buy a train ticket to Jasidih. For Jasidih is indeed Wonderland. It certainly was one many moons ago. That year, a brood of twenty-odd people - my extended family and I - had voted, democratically, to visit our house in Jasidih that received visitors only during holidays. Off we went, several excited children and their equally impression-able adult minders, boarding what I think was a passenger train that chugged lazily past lush fields that gave way to a harder terrain. Arriving in Jasidih, we immediately realised that our vote had not gone to waste. Waiting for us at the railway station was not a car but a tonga. What we did not quite know then was that this was to be the beginning of our Alician adventure. As we trotted along - I was sandwiched between my uncle and the horseman - the tonga wala started revealing Wonderland's many treasures. While passing a shallow river, he said that Ravana, apparently, had peed here, creating the stream. The water looked yellowish alright. Next, he pointed in the direction of Deogarh, Jasidih's famous cousin, and said that somewhere there, on the Tapovan Hills, lay a cracked rock with the imprint of Hanuman's foot on it. There was also a kund where Sita had bathed, he added. Next - the tonga wala went mad, momentarily. He got off the running cart, leaving the reins with my mama, who, having no idea how to tether horses, could only utter hyat! hyat! in chaste Bengali. The horse, obviously unused to such alien instructions, veered towards the river of pee. Meanwhile, a collective wail arose from the back of the cart: that was the womenfolk saying their final prayers. But just before the family plunged into Ravana's puddle, the tonga wala reappeared. He came running, hopped into the cart, snatched away the reins from my uncle, cursed him in Bhojpuri and brought the cart back on to the road. When we demanded to know why had he jumped off in the first place, he replied that he had spotted pristine cow dung that was, in his opinion, a collector's item. Did one need more proof of Jasidih being Wonderland? We did not get to meet the Cheshire Cat, or, mercifully, the Jabberwocky. But the Queen of Hearts was there. The only difference being that she was neither human nor fantasy. She was a fruit - the sitaphal. Our house in Jasidih was surrounded by a vast garden in which stood fruit-bearing trees. Of them, I remember the sitaphals the most. Their scent wafted in through the window at night as we lay watching fireflies. The horde - Bengalis brought up with an unshakeable belief that there was nothing quite like the lyangda aam - was in a fix. For the first time in their lives, their fidelity to the king of fruits was being tested by a queen. The family spent the afternoons discussing the two fruits, while feasting on one - the sitaphal. Jasidih, like a maternal soul, indulged the children the most. There were trips to hillocks to watch the sun colour the sky, visits to local bazaars, much like the " danchi-babus" of yore, hide-and-seek games amongst ancient trees at noon, evening walks past quiet, splendid baganbaris and the sharing of ghost stories by the light of a wicker lamp. There was also the mandatory trip to Deogarh, not so much to visit the temple as to gorge on the delicious milky-white pedas. Looking back, I realise that Jasidih was the final pit-stop before childhood and its innocence gave way to a difficult adolescence. Nothing quite remained the same after the trip, neither for us nor for the town. The family was devastated by two quick deaths; there would be no more trips where the family travelled as one; the house in Jasidih, with its aged trees, was eventually sold off. Jasidih, much like Madhupur and Simultala, fell off the map. The unrest that accompanied the Maoist insurgency as well as the demand for a separate state brought visitors down to a trickle. After all these years, I am not even sure whether I would like to visit Jasidih again. Because I agree with what Alice, that gifted soul, had said - "It's no use going back to yesterday, because I was a different person then."