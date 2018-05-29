Tackle the problem at its roots

Swami Agnivesh & Valson Thampu

The victim of the Kathua horror was reportedly raped, first, by a teenager. The most vicious tormentor in the Delhi gang rape case in 2012 was a juvenile. In the Jehanabad molestation, the youngsters who tormented and humiliated a defenceless girl in broad daylight, and proudly displayed their depravity on social media, appear to be in their teens. So did the alleged killer of the seven-year-old student of Ryan International School in Gurgaon.

There is, understandably, an eruption of national outrage in the wake of these horrors. Nonetheless, the disappointment remains that we cannot lift our imagination beyond intensifying deterrence so as to arrest this trend. All we can think of is that rapists of girl children should receive capital punishment. With that, we think we have done the best we could to ensure justice for the victims. It is a gross error to assume that juvenile predators are freaks of nature. The truth is quite different. In the scheme of things we have created for ourselves, children are liable to be distorted. Also, law is a limited instrument, exclusive dependence on which could even prove counter-productive. Empirical evidence does not warrant reposing exclusive faith in the deterrent value of extreme punishment.

Capital punishment for sex offenders preying on children is deceptive in its appeal because the emotional appeasement it affords could prevent us from taking a comprehensive view of this social illness. Our nervousness in looking this social malady in its face could well be because, deep down, we realize that society itself is contributing to this aberration. It is not a pleasant thought that juvenile offenders, whom we are so eager to crush under iron heels, are victims too. One often has to be a victim before he victimizes others; for human nature is, in itself, never wholly evil. Just as one individual corrupts another, a society, too, corrupts its members. The extent to which a society distorts its members varies, given the plenitude of socio-cultural factors at play in this sphere.

A starting point for encountering the truth in this regard is the fact, well-recognized by most thinkers on education, that children adapt themselves to the society they are in. Globally, there has been a growing awareness over the last century or so that the first six years are the most decisive period in the formation of a human being. During this period, a child absorbs an incredible amount of impressions from its ambience. It is during this time that a child is most open to new languages, ideas, tastes, patterns of behaviour and so on. It is not for nothing that religious indoctrination of children is accomplished during this phase.

The child is a faithful mirror held up to society. The core trends, tastes, features and mores of a society are reflected best in the plight of its children. India may have had its tryst with Mars, but it is among the most backward nations in taking care of children. It does not seem to matter to us that tens and thousands of our children perish before they reach the age of five, millions among those who survive are exposed to domestic violence, and many more deal with a deficit of emotions as well as developmental aridity. Hordes of children are underprivileged. More than ever before, our children are growing up exposed to a general ambience of callousness, cruelty, fear and terror. It is a principle well-established in behavioural psychology that in an ambience of degradation and trauma, it is the lowest instincts in children that prevail over gentle and nobler instincts. How can we blame children for it?

Clearly, there is a link between our abject failure in taking care of our children and our eagerness to escalate punishment for juvenile crimes. This is not to argue that justice should be diluted or criminals molly-coddled. Justice must be made to prevail at all costs. But there is no alternative to providing our children conditions conducive to their healthy growth and humane formation. It is equally imperative that the spurious pride associated with committing crime - including rape and murder in communal contexts - should be denounced and punished. Rape during riots cannot be treated differently from rape in other contexts. All such crimes are a blot on humanity. Adults who condone rape in certain contexts, and seem even to pride themselves on it, are as much to blame for juvenile sex-related crimes as the juvenile offenders are.

The remedy for this horrendous tragedy should lie as much in the domain of education as of law. It should worry us that education today does not enable young people to develop a sense of fellow feeling. The overall attitude that pervades the educational sphere today is informed by the profit and pleasure of the self alone. The same attitude thrives beyond the hedges of schools and colleges. It is from society and the home that a child imbibes values. The values that loom large in the lives of our children today should be a cause for great worry. Baying for the blood of offenders is to look for a shortcut. And, like all shortcuts, it is tempting in its short-term appeal, but deceptive in its remedial scope.