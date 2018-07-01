Summer of 2018; Power trip; Indian summer

IRONIES—Upala Sen

Summer of 2018

Now that monsoon is upon us, one can safely look back on the summer of 2018. It was harsh, all right. There was a surge in dust storms in north and central India - something to do with altered global wind patterns. Uttar Pradesh was badly affected. Then there was the usual heat wave - except that it always feels unusual, unbearable. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, more than 100 people died because of it. In June, a heat wave was declared across Kashmir too, with the maximum temperature touching 34.4°C.

Power trip

But going by reports, other states in India aspired to join the 40-plus weather club. In Delhi and the National Capital Region, May and June temperatures climbed to 44-46°C. In several parts, the heat compounded with water scarcity and power outages added to people's woes. The Modi government chose this time to demonstrate that it is not always on a power trip. The power ministry advised manufacturers to keep the default setting of ACs at 24°C. Understandably, fanning citizens missed the good intent.

Indian summer

In the meantime, the hot spell continued. In Bengal, the government extended summer vacations in schools. In Gujarat, temperatures remained high. Bhavnagar recorded a maximum of 41.5°C; Ahmedabad, 42.8°C. CM Rupani got away to Israel, where temperatures are in the range of 22-27°C, to learn from the nation's technological advancement in agriculture and water management. Churu, in Rajasthan, burnt at 49.7°C. Now, that's a typical Indian summer, though it turns out the term "Indian Summer" has nothing to do with anything we know. It ref-ers to a pleasant dry spell experienced in the northern hemisphere from late September to November. In Emily Dickinson's words: ...the days when skies put on/The old, old sophistries of June/A blue and gold mistake. PS: An "India summer" search on the Net yields quite another. Sanskaris, don't go there.