Strike a pose

It is time Arvind Kejriwal made the bhujanga asana compulsory for the residents of the National Capital Region. A rather contorted pose that involves lying down on one's stomach while keeping the toes and forehead flat on the ground, the bhujanga asana, apparently, helps cleanse the lungs of pollutants. But then, given the quality of air in the NCR, the shav asana would be more appropriate. Kejriwal must hurry, because the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken asanas to the world. International Yoga Day, on which the prime minister and his followers assume knotty positions in public, has received the UN's attention. The India Pavilion at the recently concluded Conference of Parties in Bonn - the pavilions are where participating countries are expected to demonstrate mitigatory action - held free yoga sessions for negotiators. New Delhi is eager to project yoga as an example of 'sustainable lifestyle' to battle global warming. It makes perfect sense. Since tackling the chief source of climate change - an ecologically insensitive model of development - seems to be beyond the scope of political intervention, it is always convenient to concentrate on piecemeal measures. And there is an additional benefit. The projection of a lifestyle associated with a particular ideology, now effectively politicized by the BJP, could consolidate India's image as a majoritarian State. Alternative discourses on lifestyle are integral to heterogeneous cultures. For instance, India is a repository of indigenous knowledge systems - medicinal, cultural and technological - that can teach the world a thing or two about sustainable models of development. But these cannot be given a place on international platforms. For the BJP is known to be allergic to the vanvasi samaj and its wisdom. One of the contentious issues that divides the developed from the developing world concerns financing measures meant to contain the rise in temperatures. India, which has announced ambitious projects to usher in green technology, is short of such funds too. It would have been a good idea had India charged a hefty fee from foreign delegates to strike a pose at Bonn.