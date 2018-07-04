Slowly winning the fight

Vasundhara Sirnate Drennan

On May 25, in a historic referendum, the Republic of Ireland voted 66.4 per cent in favour of repealing the country's abortion ban. When the results were announced, people took to the streets of Dublin to celebrate the repeal of the Eighth Amendment to the Irish Constitution, inserted in 1983. The Eighth Amendment, Article 40.3.3, granted an unborn foetus parity with an adult woman. This led to abortion being prohibited in almost all cases to guarantee and protect the equal right to life of an unborn foetus and the mother. Under new laws that will come into force by the end of 2018, abortion will be allowed up to 12 weeks, with medical approval, and up to 24 weeks in exceptional circumstances.

This referendum is a historic moment in modern Irish history. Most political parties in Ireland, including Fine Gael, Solidarity/People Before Profit, the Labour Party, Green Party, Social Democrats and Sinn Féin, supported the call for relaxed abortion laws. Leo Varadkar, Ireland's Taoiseach, or prime minister, campaigned to repeal the abortion law over the last five months and took a daring political risk. Fine Gael, Varadkar's Christian democratic political party, had also slowly shifted its position from being pro-life to being pro-choice: a move that placed the party in direct and heated contestation with the Catholic Church and other conservative political parties like the Fianna Fáil. However, this time Varadkar received cross-party support from the Sinn Féin and the Fianna Fáil for the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

The Eight Amendment was derived from the Offences Against the Person Act (1861), which criminalized "unlawful procurement of a miscarriage". In 1992, a landmark case known as Attorney General versus X, involving a 14-year-old rape survivor seeking an abortion, created a political controversy when the survivor was disallowed from undergoing the procedure in the United Kingdom. The Irish Supreme Court, upon appeal, then ruled that abortions could be carried out if there was "a real and substantial risk" to the life of the woman. The court's ruling was only made law - The Protection of Life During Pregnancy Act, 2013 - after the case of Savita Halappanavar, who died in 2012 due to a septic miscarriage. The Arulkumaran inquiry report into the matter focused only on medical and administrative reforms. In 2017, however, Sir Sabaratnam Arulkumaran admitted in a meeting of the cross-party Oireachtas committee, "the things holding the hands of physicians was the legal issue." An estimated 3,000-4,000 women from Ireland have had to seek abortions in the UK annually.

The repeal of the Eighth Amendment has come six years after Halappanavar's death. One of the reasons for this political foot-dragging has been the preponderant influence of the Roman Catholic Church in Irish politics. The 1937 Irish Constitution had enshrined papal doctrine in the preamble with sovereignty that was derived "under God, from the people". Since then, the Roman Catholic Church's power has waned considerably across Europe. Catholic countries have supported abortion, contraception and gay marriage, indicating a schism between the Church's political and social influence and the impulse towards limiting the Church in political decision-making. In the wake of scandals that have besieged the Church and undermined its authority further, this moment in Irish history has in part been enabled by the Church being forced to cede ground to 'secular', issue-based politics. Even pro-life advocates have used the language of human rights for the unborn to support their arguments, eschewing papal lines of argumentation.

On May 26, placards on the streets of Dublin proclaimed, "Northern Ireland, you're next!" The referendum now leaves only Northern Ireland, Poland, the Vatican, San Marino, Malta and Andorra with some form of criminalization of abortion in Europe. In Northern Ireland, a sign in a shop window in Ballymena town proclaimed, "Abortion is murder". In the wake of the referendum, citizens of Northern Ireland took to social media saying that such a repeal would never happen there. While the UK had legalized abortion in 1967, the law was never extended to Northern Ireland, where women can face punishment, including life imprisonment, for undergoing an unlawful abortion.

However, Northern Ireland remains a different kettle of fish. The right-wing conservative Democratic Unionist Party, led by Arlene Foster, has the most seats at the Stormont assembly and has always taken an anti-abortion stance. The DUP is also supporting the government in London with 10 parliamentarians in return for financial inflows amounting to £1 billion into Northern Ireland by 2019. With Theresa May's government facing pressure to decriminalize abortions in Northern Ireland, she has held that abortion is a matter for the devolved government in Belfast. Oddly, the issue of abortion has united the supporters of both the DUP and the Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland, indicating that restricting the bodily and biological rights of women is an issue that both sides, usually at loggerheads, agree on.