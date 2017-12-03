Show must go on

My heart sank when I saw Shekhar Kapur's languorous posture last Sunday evening. This was a filmmaker of international repute, still basking in the fame of Will, a revisit of Shakespeare - a TV series he directed recently. He's been a part of many an international film festival and must be familiar with what a Master Class is all about. Yet, here he was, his lazy body language saying it all. "Moderated" by a lightweight Sushant Singh Rajput, who's magically alert on screen but loose-limbed personally and circuitous in his speech, there were no informative take-aways from Shekhar Kapur's Master Class, dominated by sleepy, generalised philosophies. Groan, was this going to be a repeat of the shabby IFFI of 2015? However, Monday dawned with a name that you must Google and learn about - Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan (named by his parents "to mark the completion of Egypt's first nuclear reactor", according to Wikipedia). In between intriguing clips of his films Captive and Chloe, Atom came up on stage, mike in hand, no moderator, and talked to the audience on why he filmed what he did. Sharply educative about his cinema, and lively in his interaction. I wish Shekhar, who can be equally well-spoken, had not taken his Master Class for granted, like registering his presence was enough. But Atom's session set the energy, making IFFI 2017 in Goa the most well-organised government-run event one has attended. Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor flew down, not just to say "Present Ma'am" to Smriti Irani but participated in well-articulated panel discussions. TV is for the family, cinema is for a paying public, each requiring a different responsibility from the producer. But web series is for an individual with earphones, so the one's open to cater to any kind of taste. A well-documented Bose or gay romance Romil & Jugal, her AltBalaji can put anything out there. That's how Ekta clearly differentiated the three kinds of content she produces, establishing that her success is no fluke but a brain there that works non-stop. Alia Bhatt came that same evening in a fluffy black gown but won the audience over with innate naturalness, niceness and easy laughter. Some may call Mahesh Bhatt the "Dial a quote" man but Alia's name for him is "Quote Book". He warned her early in life not to be "the first member of your own fan club". Alia was such a hit that when she drove to the next venue for another session, the swelling crowds forced the security around her to cancel the interaction and go back pronto. I'm sorry to report to Shabana Azmi that far from heeding her call to boycott IFFI 2017, the closing ceremony was spectacularly starry. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif even stayed back to party with the mantris and babus. On stage, in the tribute-through-dance to Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra - not quite known for his histrionics - was spot-on duplicating the legendary actor. When even an Akshay Kumar makes an interesting speech, you know the stars are out to sparkle. At the end, it was fun to watch Karan Johar dash off saying, "Bye, Akshay's offered me a ride on his chartered flight. Can't miss the free ride." I'm also sorry to report to film stars and politicians who make derogatory references to actresses who're now powerful in Delhi that an effervescent Smriti Irani, the force behind this clearly successful IFFI, happily gave all credit to Vani Tripathi (who once dabbled in films like Chalte Chalte and Dushman) of the steering committee. Motormouths who crudely throw a female politician's past career at her may please note that it was two former actresses who pulled off IFFI 2017. The textile and I&B minister doesn't ever rest. Looking at the past feebleness of India's presence at international festivals, she said to me, "Now I'm looking at Berlin." Prost, as they say in Germany. Bharathi S. Pradhan is a senior journalist and author