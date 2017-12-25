Shadowed Christmas

Manini Chatterjee

The quartet has a lot in common. They are not just senior ministers but among the most high-profile members of the Narendra Modi cabinet. And all four have a certain gift of the gab that makes them regulars on our television screens and has earned them the epithet of being "extremely articulate".

It took a press conference in Delhi last week to draw attention to another factor - actually make that two - the four ministers share: their education and their silence.

On December 20, the president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, Baselios Cleemis, was addressing the media after meeting the home minister, Rajnath Singh, to complain about the spate of attacks on Christians in different parts of the country in the run-up to Christmas. The Hindu right-wing groups behind the attacks invariably accuse Christian priests and institutions of attempts at conversion.

A journalist then asked whether the Church would consider approaching ministers in the Modi cabinet who had studied in schools run by Christian missionaries to counter the false charge regarding conversion.

Cardinal Cleemis did not directly answer the question but his anguished response was far more evocative. "Is it not high time they come out and speak up for the Catholic schools they were educated in? Should they not be standing testimony to the fact that no one tried to convert them in the missionary schools run by Christians?" he asked.

He did not name the ministers but a glance at their profiles would reveal their identity: the finance minister, Arun Jaitley, the railway minister, Piyush Goyal, the information and broadcasting minister, Smriti Irani, and the health minister, J.P. Nadda.

Jaitley studied at St Xavier's School, Delhi; Goyal at Don Bosco School, Mumbai; Irani at Holy Child Auxilium School, Delhi and Nadda at St Xavier's School, Patna.

They can, perhaps, thank their alma maters for their felicity in the English language. But they are also living proof that missionary schools did not "brainwash" them in any way on matters of religion or ideology. Their schooling certainly helped them gain confidence and get ahead in life, but did not prevent them from joining the Bharatiya Janata Party or paying obeisance to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh which remains deeply hostile to India's minorities.

The stature of Messrs Jaitley, Goyal and Nadda and of Ms Irani would rise a great deal if they heed Cardinal Cleemis's plaintive cry. Just a word or two to say that Christian schools are not conversion factories and celebrating Christmas is not an "anti-national" activity would do. But even such an anodyne assurance requires courage of conviction and a willingness to challenge the narrow prejudices of the sangh parivar. Silence is a much easier option.

The other option is to distance themselves and the government from the action of "fringe groups" and dismiss the attacks as isolated and scattered. That argument has a lot of takers because the threats to Christians this month have mostly been made away from metropolitan India, in small towns and villages of north India.

It was in the town of Satna in Madhya Pradesh that a group of carol singers were detained by the police on December 14 following complaints from the right-wing Hindu group, the Bajrang Dal, accusing them of being involved in "forcible religious conversions". Interestingly, they were booked under Section 153B (imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration) and Section 295A (outraging religious feelings), and not on the charge of attempt at forcible conversion. When a few other priests arrived at the police station, they too were detained and the Bajrang Dal activists torched their vehicles.

On December 18, newspapers reported a warning issued by the Hindu Jagran Manch to missionary schools in Aligarh against celebrating Christmas. The local president of the HJM, Sonu Savita, confirmed the directive. "We have directed the schools not to impose Christian celebrations on Hindu children because these actions indirectly lead to religious conversions." The circular warned that if the schools went ahead with their celebrations, it would be "at their own risk".

On the same day, there was an attack on a festival organized by the Church of Jesus in Ganganagar in Rajasthan - the third attack against Christians in the state in the weeks ahead of Christmas. At Ganganagar, a group of young men protested outside the hall where the Christians had gathered. They forced them to vacate the place on the grounds that they were attempting "to convert poor people by providing them economic benefits". The police had to step in. Amar Deep Singh, the pastor of the Church of Jesus, was later quoted as saying, "Everybody celebrates their festivals with happiness and they should have the freedom to do so. There is still some fear in our hearts that the Christmas celebrations may be hampered."

Since Christmas celebrations are unlikely to be hampered in the pubs and clubs, the malls and restaurants of Delhi and Mumbai, Calcutta and Bangalore, the official silence on the threats in the "hinterland" has gone unnoticed.

But like the periodic lynching of Muslim men in the name of cow protection, the attacks on Christians on the trumped-up charge of forcible conversions is a central feature of "new India" and intrinsic to the RSS's project to convert the Indian republic into a de facto Hindu rashtra of their dreams. Groups like the Hindu Jagran Manch and Bajrang Dal draw their inspiration from the lessons that were once only taught at RSS shakhas but now threaten to go "mainstream" after the sangh parivar has acquired State power.

One has only to read the writings of the premier RSS ideologue, M.S. Golwalkar - Guruji to generations of swayamsevaks, including the prime minister - to realize the depth of fear and hate they harbour towards not only Islam but also Christianity.

In his collection of writings titled Bunch of Thoughts, Golwalkar launches a diatribe against Christians, accusing them of running schools and colleges, hospitals and orphanages with the "real and ulterior" motive of converting Hindus on a mass scale. Writing well after Independence, Golwalkar lashes out at missionaries as "agents of world strategy".

"Their activities are not merely irreligious, they are also anti-national," he writes, his words finding an eerie echo in the slogans shouted by the mobs in Rajasthan and the statements made by the Bajrang Dal and the Hindu Jagran Manch in Satna and Aligarh this month.

Under India's Constitution, conversion is not a crime. Neither is propagating one's religion. The chief architect of the Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar, let us not forget, chose to convert to another religion towards the end of his life.

But what makes the RSS's bogey of conversions particularly reprehensible is its blindness towards facts. Although Christianity came to India two millennia ago and the British ruled for 200 years, the Christian population in India after Independence was just 2.3 per cent. It is exactly the same proportion today in spite of the missionaries who have educated and healed generations of Indians over the last seven decades.

Yet, hapless Christians are being targeted today in small towns and villages where they are vulnerable, by blind hatred spawned by an ideology. Apologists of the ruling regime will point to the Allahabad High Court order of December 22 upholding the right of villagers in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Christmas or to the assurance of the Aligarh police that schools will be protected from attacks as proof that the State is being fair.

But the very fact that we now need court orders and police shields to celebrate a festival that is all about joy and generosity is a reflection of the dark times we live in. The aim of the Hindutva groups is two-fold. First, to make minorities everywhere feel unsafe and insecure, to force them to become furtive and fearful while practising their faith or celebrating their festivals.

The second is to destroy India's pluralist heritage which has revelled in the celebration of all faiths and festivities. Christmas and Eid, like Diwali and Holi, were always considered national festivals and it did not matter which religion you were born in for you to sing Christmas carols or light diyas on Diwali.

If we too remain silent like the quartet in the cabinet, the bigots will soon be at our door.

