Remove the trade bottlenecks

RANAJOY SEN

Economic dialogues between India and the United States of America are on a sticky wicket. A seemingly imperceptible imbroglio lurks in the background. It entails the imposition of certain trade barriers by the US on the entry of Indian commercial exports. In a rejoinder, India has proposed additional tariffs - a tax levied on a product when it crosses national boundaries - of $240 million on sundry American goods. A trade battle is yet to take shape. But efforts to resolve the quandary is an attendant objective.

The stakes are crucial because the net value of bilateral trade between the two countries has increased to approximately $140 billion. While working through the cropped up maze of trade issues, any arbitrary imposition of trade barriers might be undesirable.

'Generalised System of Preferences' has been the primary target of Donald Trump. It is an arrangement by which the US provides very low duty or duty-free access to certain products imported by America. It is of particular expediency to India as more than 3,500 Indian products are exported to the US through the GSP facility. The present administration in the US argues that GSP apparently gives unfair advantage to imports from India and some other countries; a similar or somewhat favourable arrangement does not attribute American exports to India.

The American GSP with India expired on December 31, 2017. For the past five months, the US's federal dispensation has been dragging its feet regarding its renewal. Furthermore, the administration got an added fillip in this from petitions filed by such trade lobby groups as AdvaMed - representing medical device, pharmaceuticals and technological entities - and some dairy organizations, which had urged that a review of the GSP system needs to be undertaken without delay. The principal grudge of the lobby groups against Indian trade practice is the existence of certain trade barriers which, in their reckoning, unfairly affect American exports of products in those sectors to India.

Even if there are some merits in the American viewpoint, it is an explicit, agreed aspect of Indo-US trade practice. It has accrued benefits to both Indian producers of those commodities and to American consumers who bought them because of the relatively low price and good quality. Certain revisions might be necessary. However, the Indian message to the US is that these should not be done in a discriminatory, arbitrary manner, which would affect Indian exports adversely.

Currently, Indian exports are being eclipsed by its imports. Net merchandise imports by India have registered a higher increase than that of net exports. India's trade deficit - the difference between imports and exports - has increased to $160 billion for the fiscal year 2017-18 from $112.4 billion for the fiscal year 2016-17. Indian exports to the US have been steadily increasing for the past three years in a welcome aberration from the overall declining trend in exports during the time. An unwelcome corollary from this for America's economic authorities has been the US's trade deficit with India whose count is about $21 billion.

A workable solution should be arrived at between the US and India on this issue. Trade deficit need not be one-sidedly good or bad for a country in bilateral or multilateral trade. However, it is to a country's benefit to register reduced financial liabilities in the national balance sheet. The US is still a net debtor in many ways; the space for leeway from this debt piling is getting constricted. The US is keen to reduce its current debt bill. It believes that reducing the US's prevailing trade deficit level with India would be to its benefit.

However, if the US imposes trade barriers through tariffs or an import quota on certain Indian products, the burden would initially fall on American importers who would have to pay higher duties for those Indian products on which there would be a levy. Sooner than later, American importers would be inclined to shift the burden of increased cost to American consumers through a price increase. Additionally, American producers would have a bearing cost of the levies on their own exports, thus facing higher costs, risking reduced competitiveness. A worthy option would be to make the imposition of levies temporary, while looking at ways of improving production and managerial practices in those sectors of the American economy that are subject to competition from Indian exports.

Import duties on steel and aluminium from India have already taken effect. The US has also commenced a dispute regarding certain Indian export promotion schemes. Trump is also talking of 'reciprocal tax' against major trading partners, including India. In response, India has decided to increase customs duties on 29 American export items.

To assuage matters, the Union commerce and industry minister, Suresh Prabhu, visited the US. The principal incentive provided by Prabhu has been India's receptivity to purchasing American natural gas and commercial aircraft. Would this be expedient for India?

It would be to India's benefit if it spruced up its export strategy and efficacy for a broad range of commodities and reduce American high-handedness in trade practices.