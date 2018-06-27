Remembered in his birthplace

MARTIN KÄMPCHEN

From my hometown Boppard to Trier, the birthplace of Karl Marx, it is just two hours by train. Trier is tucked into a corner of Germany, removed from the big thoroughfares connecting the major cities and the industrial or tourism centres. For us as children and students, Trier was not the birthplace of Marx although his name was known and at university we read his Manifest. Rather, Trier was known to us as the 'oldest city of Germany' which had its roots deep in the Roman empire. Its emblematic landmark has always been the Porta Nigra, the monumental "Black Gate" of Roman origin.

As schoolchildren in Boppard we knew that we were part of the Catholic diocese of Trier. The fact that Trier was Marx's birthplace dawned on us much later. We thought it a bit farcical when we heard about some Chinese tourists or even some rare government officials from the German Democratic Republic, formerly East Germany, coming to Trier to goggle at the house where Marx was born. After all, his economic philosophy had become government ideology in East Germany, in the then Soviet Union, in China, yet never in West Germany where he was born.

Trier, however, has risen to the occasion of Marx's 200th birth anniversary. Two major exhibitions in the two main local museums portray Karl Marx strictly as a historical figure whose importance is embedded in the social and political development of Germany and of Europe. The Rheinische Landesmuseum and the Stadtmuseum Simeonstift next to the Porta Nigra do not focus on Marxism, but on the person and the professional career of Karl Marx. Not a word of the Marxist systems that arose with revolutionary brutality and then floundered, nor about Marxist dictatorships and their failings, nor about the attempts to marry Marxism with democracy.

In Trier, we experience Marx's life and achievements as part of the German struggle for independence from regional sovereigns, in favour of a liberal social system, and to gain justice for exploited workers and craftsmen. Dozens of historical paintings collected from all over Europe demonstrate the poverty of the masses and the havoc that industrialization and the rise of technology created among them. Marx left his academic career early and worked as a journalist commenting acidly on the revolutionary movements that sprang up in various German cities, in Paris and then in London. We see him as a mentor of many of these labour movements, helping them to define their political aims and social and financial demands. He struggled with censorship, with political enmity, poverty and illness; he had to flee from place to place with his family, leaving Germany for Paris where liberal ideas were more advanced, and then to London where he spent long years in exile.

The exhibitions show us that Karl Marx was one of numerous German and pan-European personalities who propelled a movement towards what was an achievement in post-war Europe: equality and justice for all citizens. Would Marx be content with what we witness in Germany and its neighbouring countries now? True, the societal progression that he foretold was erroneous in many aspects. But the aim of a just society for which Marx had lived and suffered - has that, to some extent, been realized today? Would Marx have approved of the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, who, in 2015, allowed over 10,00,000 refugees from Asia and Africa to flow into the country? German society is deeply divided on this. Would it have made Marx proud that the unjustly treated masses from faraway countries flood German streets in search of food and justice - and receive these by a legal system that favours their demands?

These exhibitions suggest that, bypassing the revolutionary process which Marx had projected, his philosophy has become 'domesticated'. Society has discovered sober ways to satisfy, to some extent, the demands of the proletariat - labour unions, pension schemes, poverty alleviation schemes, insurances, loans. As one German commentator said, society has rediscovered one method of satisfying 'the masses' which is indeed ancient: entertainment. The elaborate festival culture of our era in both Europe and India, religious and secular celebrations, museums and exhibitions (which memorialize Marx now) and cultural shows are part of the 'distractions' from the Marxian revolutionary process.

The (ir)relevance of Karl Marx in Germany was brought into sharp focus when it became known that the Chinese government had donated a larger-than-life statue of Marx to the city of Trier. It was unveiled on May 5. The bronze statue by Wu Weishan got its own, slightly secluded, space close to the Porta Nigra. Controversy abounded. Can we accept, some asked angrily, a gift from a government that has brought untold misery to its people in the name of Marx? Then why, retorted others, do we engage in profitable trade and in cultural exchange with China? The controversy stands for the ironies that surround Marx. Has he become a mere cultural icon?