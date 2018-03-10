Playing with fire

Sunanda K. Datta-Ray

Far from beaming any lofty ideological message, the electoral outcome in Tripura highlighted two mundane realities. First, all elections are transactional. Second, while its true man does not live by bread alone, it is even more true man does not live at all without bread. That was not something that saintly chief ministers like Nripen Chakraborty and Manik Sarkar, both wedded to a cause and embracing poverty in their own lives, appreciated. They need only have looked at the reputed lifestyle of their own Prakash Karat or Narendra Modi's flamboyance to realize it's a fallacy, especially of the Left, that Indians admire plain living and high thinking.

Tripura's combination of poverty and identity problems played into the hands of saffron strategists. People are profoundly impressed when the prime minister claims to be a fakir who will pick up his jhola and walk away. Of course, the visual evidence gives the lie to this vaunted simplicity but the distance he has obviously travelled heavily emphasizes how abjectly the communist god has failed. Despite 25 years of Marxist rule in Tripura, 34 years of the same medicine in West Bengal, and Kerala's boast of the world's first democratically elected communist government, no Left politician sports such fancy clothes, inhabits Delhi's grandest cluster of bungalows and moves at home and abroad in dazzling splendour. If someone who started from nowhere can scale these dizzy heights, others too can benefit from the Bharatiya Janata Party's munificence. Some blame this mindset on globalization but recalling Sarojini Naidu's crack about Gandhi, I think it's inherent in the national psyche. Most Indians would prefer Modi's ostentation to Chakraborty's ability to pack all his worldly goods into an auto or Sarkar's reputation of being the 'cleanest and the poorest chief minister in the country'.

An English aristocrat, the 13th Duke of Bedford, might have been speaking of India rather than his own country when arguing that while Marxism "caused but few considerable changes in our ways of thinking and life", Marksism, "the active and influential half of Marks & Spencer", had reshaped society. Significantly, the duke's co-author in coming to this conclusion was the Hungarian-born writer, George Mikes, who suffered communist rule for 26 years before relocating to London. The duke must also have had a keen insight into the aspirations of the humble masses since he made a tidy fortune from letting them savour the delights of his stately home, Woburn Abbey, where the ambitious were invited to pay extra for privileges like having tea with Her Grace the Duchess of Bedford. The success of his commercial acumen demonstrated that, yes, the history of all hitherto existing society is the history of class struggles but the multitude's hankering for class promotion can be appeased by letting it nibble at the roti, kapda aur makaan immortalized in Manoj Kumar's eponymous 1974 film.

India bristles with contradictions. A Hindutva warrior may not always emerge if you scratch a Hindu, but the BJP is shrewdly aware few Hindus are constitutionally secular. There are no authentic figures for Tripura's Muslim population. However, the Bengali influx that has reduced the indigenous tribes from nearly 51 per cent of the total in the 1940s to the present 30 per cent must include many Muslims. The former princely state ("Hill Tipperah") and undivided Bengal's adjoining "Tipperah" district comprised an organic whole. "Tipperah" became Comilla in 1960 but that didn't deter clandestine traffic across the 856-km border. Muslims only had to pay a little more for 'jungle passports'.

Communal tensions are aggravated by economic competition in a state whose per capita income lags behind the national average. Tripura boasts one of the country's highest literacy rates and probably the highest concentration of schools. But a poor infrastructure and virtually no private investment means jobs are scarce, and more than six lakhs in a population of about 38 lakhs are registered as unemployed. Tribals are worst off, lacking schools and potable water. The government is the principal employer but, saddled with a heavy wage bill, still pays only the rates the Fourth Pay Commission prescribed in 1986. Eventually accepting the importance of wealth generation, Sarkar did try to attract investment but was foiled by the party bosses in Delhi who preferred the loyalty of poor and ignorant followers. Chakraborty had fared even worse. Expelled for anti-party activities (interpreted to mean criticism of Jyoti Basu's son's business ventures), he was readmitted a day before he died.

It has been calculated that the BJP's promise to implement the Seventh Pay Commission's recommendations will oblige the new chief minister, Biplab Kumar Deb, to pay at least Rs 35,000 a month to a government servant who now draws Rs 20,000. No doubt there will be special largesse for this 48-year-old son of Bangladesh refugees and former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteer who earned the undying gratitude of the BJP chiefs including Tripura's governor, Tathagata Roy, by helping to expand the number of RSS shakhas from about 60 at the time of the 2014 elections to today's 265, and engineering the defection of six former Congress legislators who had already crossed to the Trinamul Congress.

Such wizardry would have been impossible if Tripura politics outside the Left had involved any principle. The BJP's sweep of 43 out of 59 assembly seats seems like a dazzling landslide after the miserable 2013 record when it didn't win a single seat and 49 of its 50 candidates forfeited their deposits, attracting only 1.87 per cent of the votes. Yet, 2018 doesn't represent the victory of one ideology over another. The Lotus hasn't demolished the Hammer and Sickle. The Lotus has bought time with extravagant pledges in a triumph of pragmatism over ideology in political bargaining. It's the commitments that cause concern. Statues come and go as symbols of community pride, and the only qualitative difference between the victors in Tripura bulldozing Lenin and West Bengal's Left Front exiling Curzon to Barrackpore is the violence inherent in the former's action. That recalls sangh parivar barbarity elsewhere and Tripura's own bloody past, especially since the tribals are now the ruling BJP's allies.

The National Volunteer Force, a Tripuri rebel group fighting to secede from India, which surrendered in 1988 and formed a political party, merged in 2000 with the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura, the main tribal organization, to form the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra. It is at loggerheads with the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s tribal branch, the Tripura Rajya Upajati Ganamukti Parishad. The IPFT and the Twipraland State Party have been agitating since 2009 to upgrade the existing Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, which now has jurisdiction over two-thirds of Tripura's 10,491 square kilometres, into a separate tribal state called Twipraland. The possibility of that demand being revived raises uneasy memories of the 1980 massacre at Mandwi, an obscure village about 30 km from Agartala, where armed militants of the Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti launched a carefully planned attack against Hindu Bengalis. According to official figures, 255 were massacred but foreign reports suggested as many as 400 victims. Men, women and children were butchered, the savagery prompting the Indian army's Major R. Rajamani, who reached Mandwi a day later, to comment that Vietnam's 1968 My Lai massacre was not half as gruesome.

Unlike North Indian goons who campaign against beef and "love jihad" and organize wapsi, the tribals have no communal preference. Indulging their passions could be playing with fire. The longer-term danger arises from the promise of a miracle. All elections are transactional and all politicians promise the moon, but how much money can the Centre pour into Tripura without instigating similar demands elsewhere? Narendra Modi might have reshaped India's politics to serve the BJP's sectarian purpose but he hasn't demonstrated a similar ability to reshape India's economy.