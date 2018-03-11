Patience, please

Celebrity Circus- Bharathi S. Pradhan

When Konkona Sen and Ranvir Shorey decided to go their separate ways, they took to Twitter and announced it, requesting the world to respect their privacy. The public largely left them alone to sort out their issues.

A couple of years later, Farhan Akhtar made the same request on Twitter when he and Adhuna wanted to call off their marriage. Once again, everybody acquiesced and there were no screechy headlines except for a few speculative stories about a young actress who was in a relationship with Farhan.

So why can't we accord Irrfan Khan the same respect when he did the most upfront thing a celebrity could do in his situation and tweeted in rare detail that sometimes one "wakes up with a jolt"? By now, the entire fan population and beyond knows he tweeted about a rare disease that has found him. He worded it with his trademark wit as he announced, "Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease."

He went on to make the request, "In trying times, please don't speculate as I will myself share with you within a week-ten days when further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis."

When the man had clearly asked everybody to patiently wait until he himself was in a position to share the "conclusive diagnosis" with the world, it took barely 24 hours for the Net to explode with the most viciously worded reports on what he was suffering from. Calling it "death on diagnosis", the stories almost wrapped up the man's life before time. It just seems so patently unfair to do that to someone who has been so courageously open about a problem.

Therefore, even while my fingers are crossed for Irrfan and I hope it's a cruel joke that finds him bouncing back, I feel like sharing a hilarious telephonic conversation that I once had with him. We were talking about his Muslim-Hindu marriage to writer Sutapa Sikdar for a book I was writing on communal harmony.

"I never wanted to get married," he said. "I didn't even want to be attached to anyone. I wanted to focus all my attention on my career. But right from childhood, I always desired to be with somebody. My body and soul were longing to belong to somebody. At the same time, I thought such an attachment would distract me from my life's desire to become somebody."

Fiery NSD colleague Sutapa was the tsunami he couldn't hold out against. "We were friends who shared a lot. After a point we just came together physically and began to live together. I couldn't find anybody else with whom I could share more than I did with her. We just lived together for a long time." As unconventional as his acting, he dropped these little bombs in the same blasé way he delivered his punchlines.

"Nature has not told human beings to get married," he remarked, "but because of society you need a certificate." So Sutapa Sikdar, a strong-minded Bengali with a mind of her own, and Irrfan Khan, a lad from Jaipur who marched to a beat of his own, got married and retained their respective identities in every way. She's always been Sutapa Sikdar, not Sutapa Khan.

Irrfan raised a few hackles some time ago, when he talked against certain practices in his community. But he's always had his own unique take on religion. "I was once a practicing Muslim," he said to me, "but over the years, I only want to practice what comes naturally to me from my guts. I don't want to practice anything as a ritual. (But) God is always with me, he is a constant in my life."

I'd like that same God to be by your side now, Irrfan.

I'd like that same God to also silence those who spread dire stories about a man's illness.

Irrfan had ended his tweet by saying, "Till then wish the best for me."

Can't we do just that?

Bharathi S. Pradhan is a senior journalist and author