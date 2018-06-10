Park girls with balls

Paromita Kar

Google Nasibpur, and you will not find much besides demographic data. Certainly not the fact that this village in Hooghly district's Singur block is ground for cultivating a passion most beautiful. Come evening and the huge playfield, a few minutes from the railway station, is taken over by girls coming in from adjoining villages.

This day there are 13, most of them school-going. Two have dropped out of school, while another two have completed college. Once they reach Nasibpur's N.D. Milan Samiti club, they slip into the changing room and emerge wearing a definite attitude - and football attire.

"Fighters, all," says coach Sonojit Malik. Manu da, as the girls call him, has been around for years, and knows each one like his own. "Most of them don't even get to eat proper meals. That girl there, the one in green... her father is an alcoholic. Each girl has issues to deal with."

The good thing, however, is that their parents don't discourage them from playing. " Baba-maa'r full support achhey," they are unanimous. "My jetha says mean things about me - but I don't pay heed," says the girl in yellow tee and shorts. "There are some in my para who snigger but that's a common thing," goes another. This girl is a graduate and says, " baritey boshe achhi" - idling away time. No, she is not - she is doing some serious service to herself and to other girls.

" Ami interview debo na; I will not give an interview," says someone rudely, and the others start giggling. I turn to face the speaker - a dark, lanky girl called Jayanti. Her hair is close-cropped, one side shorter than the other, and enhanced by a copper streak. She has completed Class X, is all she says. Later I learn that Jayanti's family is among the most needy; she has to slog it out in the fields to make ends meet.

For Kajal aka Bunty, football is " nesha" - addiction. Dedicated, says Manu, although her height, less than 5 feet, poses a problem when it comes to selection. "But I tell you, none can match her deftness." A defender, Bunty plays School Bengal, and may soon play Under-17. She plays with the boys, too, and gets better and better. "Only if she were a tad taller and better fed, there'd be no stopping her."

Once in a while, a lucky one is selected for a league match outside Bengal. Last month, Priyanka was in Shillong to play for Pondicherry. " Amra toiri kori - we train them, make them practise, and these clubs just pick and choose," rues Manu. It's not difficult to imagine how far the girls would have gone had the clubs played a role in grooming them.

My vantage point is next to the goal post. Squatting on the grass, I can see it all. The happening field, the far side bordered by thick bamboo clumps, and the noisy girls dribbling through red and yellow cones. There are other groups too, but smaller and scattered. Sometimes the toot of a passing train resonates like an elephant's trumpet. Then, out of nowhere, a ball rushes at me - the immediacy of the situation fixes me even more to the ground. Thankfully, Priyanka comes to the rescue. Her long legs guide the ball away, but I shall remember her as the one with the long eyelashes.

" Digbaji khaaaa!" screams Manu, ordering them do somersaults. For the next one hour or so, the girls shred the field to pieces, chasing the ball, heading it, chesting it, bending it. Until the dust and receding light make it difficult for me to take photos.

Game over, the girls head to the toilet enclosure. There's much laughter and chatter, but Jayanti's shrill voice rings out: " Okey jol dibi na, boshey boshey khali lecture! - Do not give her water, she only sits around and lectures!" What a bully!

Manu, however, isn't very upbeat. "If I stop coming to Nasibpur, it might be the end of their football." He himself plays league matches, for Calcutta, Midnapore, Burdwan and a few other. But this year it's only Serampore. "I earn a little by whitewashing walls, apart from the meagre money from football..." Manu, 29, has looked after his mother and elder brother's family ever since the brother died.

Nasibpur's girl footballers may not much care for the big event that will soon have the world glued to the screen. Some of them may not even have heard of Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, or even Bhaichung or Chhetri. What they do know, however, is football makes them happy, and they want to keep the flame burning.