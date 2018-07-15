X

IN TODAY'S PAPER

EPAPER

States

Leisure

The Telegraph

  1. Home
  2. Opinion
  3. Out on a noir night, a baby

Out on a noir night, a baby

Canning hotels smell of subterfuge and stale adventures    

Prasun Chaudhuri Jul 15, 2018 00:00 IST

We arrive in Canning, the nearest railhead to the Sundarbans, by road after 9pm. Us two, not a couple, both on work. Her baby, the baby's caretaker - a dude with a mohawk and blonde highlights - and the driver.

Our journey back to Calcutta is to commence in six hours. We will be taking the day's first Canning-Sealdah local at 3.50am; that train ferries hundreds of domestic help, vendors, ayahs from the suburbs to the heart of the city.

It had been a long day and we need to wrap up early so we can brave the even longer day ahead. No sooner do we reach Canning than we start looking for a hotel.

Someone tells the driver about a bed-and-breakfast place at one Sankar da's near the station. We drive through a wholesale fish market. The baby cackles at the sight of giant sting-rays and crabs glowing under incandescent lights. She is the only one unaffected by the stink.

Sankar da turns out to be a jolly fellow sitting peacefully under a garlanded photograph of a stern-looking man - his father, as we later learn. It is a busy "eating house" with a long list of fish items, including the rare-sounding kamila and ihudi. But when we ask for two rooms, he nods, "Nothing for you." Instead, he recommends three places - Debraj, Mohana and Ekanta Apon.

Debraj turns out to be a shack by a pond. A bare-bodied man in a lungi is guarding its entrance. The reception doubles as the kitchen. A matronly woman is screaming instructions to a teenage boy while she is peeling a pile of potatoes. Time and again her eyes stray towards a small TV that is playing a Bengali TV serial.

The man in the lungi, who turns out to be the manager, screams at the boy who comes scurrying with a bunch of keys. He leads us down a corridor, deeper and deeper, till we reach a door that opens into a claustrophobic space lit by a 40-watt lamp. We can see two stark beds in a windowless room. I rush for the exit, where I find the manager sitting with a knowing smile. "No AC rooms?" I ask, "We have a baby with us." He replies solemnly, " Na dada. I prefer clients who are used to the harsh realities of life."

Once again we hit the road. It is not long before we spy a flex signage that reads "Ekanta Apon"; loosely translated it means - yours intimately. Unable to locate the entrance to the lodge I call one of the numbers on the signage.

A man answers after a dozen rings. "Knock on the door of the spectacles shop," he instructs. "But the shop is closed," I reply, sleepy and irritable. "Doesn't matter. You knock. Three times," he barks. I follow and what do you know, it is a Khulja Sim Sim moment.

Someone turns on the lights inside the shop. A hawkish man appears out of nowhere. "So you want a room? How many people? Do you have a woman with you," he rattles off. I am somewhat taken aback. "Err. Yes, my colleague and her child. And two other men," I reply. The man surveys us all and the car. "Follow me. Fast," he says with unfeigned urgency.

It's difficult to keep pace with him. We reach a four-storey building that looks like a godown. We go up a makeshift winding staircase. I don't dare look down. The man leads me to a room on the third floor.

The minute I step in, I get a whiff of a strong room freshener and cheap whiskey. The man switches on the air conditioner and the ancient window machine makes a whirring sound. I peep into the bathroom which looks like a battle site, broken shower, shattered clothes rack. The man quips, "Drunken brawls. Sorry for that. But, I can assure there will be no police raids. You can bring your woman in." I thank him profusely for nothing and leave.

It's 10.30pm by now. Enough is enough with hotels, I think. The child is getting restless and hungry. We decide to spend the night in the car after getting some maach-bhaat at Sankarda's hotel. But when we reach his eatery, he tells us of yet another place that he had forgotten to tell us about earlier - Pather Saathi. "There's no air conditioner though," he warns us.

We finish dinner and rush. The caretaker, a genial old man, ushers us in, shows us big airy rooms. Without any fuss, he asks us to sign the register. "Please hurry up, Sir, bedtime is at 11.30pm." As I pay him, he says, "My gut says you are good people."

As the estuarine breeze blows in from the Matla river, the baby gurgles with joy.

More from Homepage

More from Opinion

Opinion

Our other websites:

Copyright © 2018 The Telegraph. All rights reserved.

Back to top icon