VISUAL ARTS - Soumitra Das

The exhibition, In the city, a library (January 19-February 17) at Galerie 88, its title notwithstanding, is more about the architecture of books, and antique books in particular, than the building or rooms meant to house a collection of books that are, by definition, a library. This exhibition is a collaboration between the photographer, Chirodeep Chaudhuri, and the writer, Jerry Pinto, and the focus of the exhibition is the friable, moth-eaten and often scribbled upon pages of tomes that would be of interest to antiquarians.

The question that immediately springs to mind is, so do new books have no place in a library? And this is where the exhibition gets confused. Both photographer and writer are from Mumbai, and, going by the interesting jottings on the blank pages of these dog-eared, mouldering and occasionally disintegrating books, and the "records of issue", the library belongs to that city as well.

It is not difficult to guess why the choice fell on old books. With their patrician hard covers, these are handsome objects, and they look particularly so when piled up high on a carved marble top table, and the floor is paved with beautiful tiles. So what these photographs evoke is a life of exclusivity and seigniorial pleasure, far from the democratic ideas of knowledge that is accessible to all that books are said to embody.

There are a couple of arresting shots though. There is one taken from above, of the head of a book right up to its fore edge, that shows to advantage the marbled extremity of each leaf when bunched together. In shades of blue and red, it juts into the emptiness around it, making for a handsome picture. In another image, the leaves are riddled with holes. The perforations on the reverse and obverse leaves produce mirror images - the kind of effect that the psychiatrist/psychologist, Hermann Rorschach, would have readily recognized. In a third, pests have chomped off the tail of a spread-eagled book, creating a neat arc. The rest are routine.