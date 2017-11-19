Oh, we are such a vexed people

Suman Choudhury Strange and wasteful things have a way of filling up vacant spaces. Spot an empty mind and you'll likely find the devil's already moved in. Or look at the White House. Or even what's come to fill the ignoble vacuity of NothingHappened. So too these days is the gaping void around what used to be the agreeably effervescent hubbub called Mahadeb's - it lies washed in drifts that have advanced upon his absence and left the surrounds sullied. A most disreputable air it is that has dropped on Mahadeb's cold and forlorn perch, ridden with forbidden pollen. The corrupt contagion that has been reported swirling thereabouts, is a three-letter word that ends in X. It's not the word that's instantly shot through your mind. GST has become, quite admittedly, a confounding conundrum - such a thing that it's close to becoming an exhort to eating dung and defecating diamonds, probably the only way left now to get through this span called life. But no, that word is not tax. That three-letter word assuredly ends in X but it is not tax. (Although I have been made aware, on confidentially whispered evidence, that employing it to fullness can oftentimes turn a little taxing. But don't be alarmed, remedies have been found.) That word is another. And it is not a word well brought-up folks loosely use. It most definitely shan't find mention here. For this is a space for well brought-up folks and therefore requiring to be secured from street trash. That word is no word to cite here. But there might be a way of alluding to it, hang on a second. We have ways about things. We are a civilisational people. We haven't come all this way without having ways. Somewhere along, like snapping a single twig and making it two, we did invent a singular double-barrel figure of speech: onomatopoeic alliteration. It has its uses. For one, it makes for far greater melody than etcetera. Etcetera: such a dry tangle of consonants, it requires the lubrication of vowels to roll off the tongue. Try the sound of drinks etcetera. Would you rather go to an invitation of drinks etcetera or to the way we natives employ our entreaty: drink-wink? How about that? Party-sharty. Chai-shaai. Khana-waana. Love-shove. Kaam-shaam. Music. And so, here's how to say that word without committing the sin of saying it: syllable-syllable-syllable-vex. There. Understood? In case you still haven't, look around, there's a lot of syllable-syllable-syllable-vex that happens around here. It's how we have arrived at the glorious brink of finally beating China to the top of the podium. Syllable-syllable-syllable-vex is a two bird thing, you see. Sometimes it yields pleasure, other times it yields population. Often, if you are careful enough and the time is right, it is capable of yielding both at once. We've done it so well and frequently, we are about to leave China behind. We are a well-vexed people, though we don't like talking about it too much. In fact, we pretend it is some sort of abomination. More so when such oracular authority as JiPublickTV, also known as KingKangaroo's court, emphatically pronounces it as such. Holy outrage had broken out on JiPublick GrimeTime the other evening, pouring out of each of the many windows that KingKangaroo opens upon us each evening. Amid the incoherent yelling and yelping, the succinct word for which is DebateNumberOne, a clip began to roll on screen: "HarDicPondy! There he is, ladies and gentlemen, right before you!" KingKangaroo cried out, as if he'd snared an offending rodent mid-act. It was only some man, someone called HarDicPondy, shuffling about a room in salmon shorts muttering inaudibly to a lady in blue seated on what looked like a bed. The room and the bed did not add up to making that a bedroom, though; it was that shady thing called a hotel room and all that muffled movement across the screen was irretrievably leading up to a lot of vex. Chhii-Chhii! First, the kids departed the room to the company of their individual hand-helds. Then the elders slithered off, feigning sleep. I was left, glued to chhii-chhii. It's also the sound I heard issuing from those fleeing Mahadeb's infested station: Chhii-Chhii!But let me now boldly professIt remains a dear thing to get and begetEven the blessed St. Augustine did confessGive me chastity and continence, but not yet.