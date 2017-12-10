Oh, didn't you know my poor things?

Anxiety rolling up the gills of the devout, like warmers roll up necks at the knock of winter, which is less and less a knock, alas, and more and more a passing tap, no matter how vehemently the braggart BlondieDuck labels global warming what he himself might be: a conspiracy. The day he roasts, BlondieDuck will know. What a Thanksgiving meal that'll make. Sorry BlondieDuck, they pardon turkeys that day, not your breed. A roasting it will be, just you wait, and they'll raise a merry toast to MAGA over the succulent carving you'll make, Make America Great Again. It won't be fake news, and it will be very beautiful and very nice when that comes to happen. But let's not get ahead of time or travel too far. The anxieties are rolling up the gills here, amidst us, around the establishment Mahadeb has departed unannounced. Around such a prolonged barrenness have gathered a few of the faithful and finally and collectively resolved to report an important absence. Mahadeb. Where's he gone? It's as if he vanished into some breach of air. Time we report he's been gone and there's to be discovered in his dark wake neither trail nor trace. Time we know for sure if we are one chaiwala less, if we have been indeed rendered impoverished (garib, that's the key word) in ways that we have no port of call left to us than to subscribe to the one that is minded by the Chaiwala himself, the original garib. But that's for later; for now, it must be the missing person report. It may add up to little or nothing, true enough. Most things in this country don't seem to add up. Thirty one per cent adds up to greater than sixty nine per cent, that's how ludicrously the numbers come to bear in our parts. We were put through a time not so long ago a thousand rupees and a hundred would add up to only a hundred, and five hundred did no better. No matter which way and how long or correctly you counted, thousand and five hundred would not enter the count. No thousands, I don't like them, decreed TheBossOfAllThings, and while you're at it, banish five hundred as well. And poof!, the thousand and five hundred were gone and double no longer be part of any count. Vanished. Like Mahadeb. People are vanishing all the time in this country. Never to be found. Of late they might be vanishing with purpose. They've gone and joined a long queue, unconfirmed reports say. At the top of that queue, they make you garib, which, believe you me, is a most splendoured thing to be. One of the most wicked tricks pulled on the people during NothingHappened was GaribiHatao. So wicked it was, some people also began to call it GaribHatao. But why on earth, when it can be such a lovely thing to be garib? For a start, the way you look at the world and everything in and beyond it changes because as a garib you begin to look at it from behind Bvlgari shades. You'll probably only get to eat khichdi, I understand, but consider what a healthy thing that is to eat. It keeps you so energised from dawn to deep night each day of the week, each week of the year, no holidays please, we eat khichdi. Being garib brings other endowments. You can change clothes several times a day - pink, pistachio, ochre, orange, flaming reds, silver greys to set off your blacks. As a garib you get to afford all of that; and on the odd day you prefer more change, you can get into a burnished Armani jacket and wrap a Fendi stole around it in a carelessly careful way. Or you can order a monogrammed suit, the garib among us are allowed. They are also entitled to hair transplants, sharp trims of the beard, natty pumps and Roman sandals. And then you can mount a private aircraft, not your own but lent out so someone else pays for the fuel, and go where you wish. You can be chasing about the skies anywhere but you can be home in your own bed each night. They are not fools who vanished from amidst us and joined that line to become like the man who calls himself garib. It pays to subscribe to garibi. Garibon ki suno

Woh tumhari sunega

Tum ek paisa dogey

Woh das lakh dega (Actually fifteen lakh,Fifteen hundred thousand, no less;But that was just a jumla said Jack,Go get yourself a designer dress).