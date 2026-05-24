Not a pest: Editorial on how Gen Z reclaimed the cockroach as political symbol

The cockroach occupies a unique place in public disgust. Across cultures, it signifies contamination, decay and infestation. When the chief justice of India invoked the metaphor of cockroaches while criticising some sections of unemployed youth drifting toward activism and social media, the remark possibly bore the imprint of this embedded cultural contempt for the insect. But India’s Gen Z responded to this criticism with an unexpected act of inversion. Instead of rejecting the censure, it reclaimed it. The rise of the Cockroach Janta Party — a satirical political outfit — thus represents one of the most revealing acts of symbolic appropriation in recent times. A historically reviled creature has been transformed into an emblem of resilience by a generation confron­ting economic insecurity and political alienation.

It is tempting to attribute the instant popularity of the CJP — it surpassed the following amassed by both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress on social media within four days of its inception — to the failure of traditional political parties to address, absorb* or resolve the angst and the anxieties that confront Young India. The country has one of the world’s youngest populations, yet large sections of the educated youth feel besieged. Degrees no longer guarantee employment; competitive examinations are increasingly falling prey to rigged systems; the rising cost of living, precarious employment and social security, a deepening environmental crisis, global conflicts and the hollow seduction of technology are evidently leading to not only emotional exhaustion but also inventive responses to the festering crises.

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The political response to the CJP is revealing. India’s ruling regime may have scored an own goal while responding to the CJP: by blocking its social media accounts under the garb of national security, the government has provided the ballast to elevate a satirical campaign into a larger form of mobilisation. Its suppression has merely reinforced the perception that young people expressing frustration are viewed as threats rather than citizens. Opposition leaders have rushed to associate themselves with the movement, sensing its emotional resonance among urban youth. But opportunistic endorsement cannot be a substitute for long-term engagement with the issues that the conscientious cockroaches, in a manner of speaking, are trying to flag.

The future of the CJP as a political entity remains uncertain. Social media-fuelled collectives often peter out as public attention, fickle as it is today, chooses a different form of enchantment. But the CJP could well emerge as yet another effective tool when it comes to collating and amplifying the voices and the concerns of the youth. Across the world, younger generations are increasingly reshaping politics through their innovative use of digital platforms that operate outside conventional party structures: the Gen Z protest that rocked Nepal spread and was sustained on Discord, a social media app. Satire, humour, memes, and symbolic inversion now function as political languages for populations distrustful of institutions yet unwilling to withdraw entirely from public life. The CJP reflects this moment of inflection. It is heartening that its minder has reposed faith in constitutional dissent rather than an anti-democratic rupture. But the fundamental question that the CJP’s meteoric rise raises is this: why can the traditional politician no longer hear what the cockroach has to say?