Much ado about little

Rarely, if ever, has President Donald Trump been credited with having done anything remotely meaningful. The assessments of media pundits, including those who had no particular fascination with the United States of America's overbearing liberalism of the east coast, have been uniformly negative. This waterfall of negativism, including suggestions that the United States Establishment may finally tire of Trump before four years, has even prompted world capitals to be extra-circumspect in dealing with the White House. The temptation to wait and watch has gripped dealings with the Trump administration. This hesitation, bordering on hostility and bewilderment, has been evident in the reactions to Trump's December 6 announcement ordering the shifting of the United States embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. What Trump directed was not something spectacularly path-breaking. In 1995, the US Congress first approved shifting the American Mission to Jerusalem but gave the White House the powers to defer the implementation every six months. Predictably, every president from Bill Clinton onwards routinely signed the six-month deferral. Trump, on his part, merely chose to carry out his constitutional-cum-legal obligations - an act that was thought to reek of such apparent impropriety that it prompted a writer in The Daily Telegraph (by no means among the pathological Trump haters) to describe it as "unfathomable, provocative and... stupid". The Trump decision, quite naturally, provoked the full and unqualified hostility of all those who are of the view that the status quo must be maintained in perpetuity. That all the Palestinian factions would unite on this issue was only to be expected. Likewise, it was part of the script that countries such as Turkey, anxious to establish its Islamic credentials in the region, would protest loudly against any legitimization of the Israeli takeover of the entire city of Jerusalem. In a similar vein, Jordan was also expected to register its nominal objection since the re-unification of the city in 1967 had been occasioned by Jordan's military retreat. On paper at least, the Jordanian regime retains some stake as a custodian of some holy sites in Jerusalem. Other Islamic countries were expected to spew venom, even if the anger was contrived and directed only at placating a domestic constituency. However, a particularly energetic few days of angry protests in Jerusalem and the usual quota of campus protests in the West later, there is a gradual realization that Trump's decision, while highly symbolic, doesn't alter ground realities substantially. Israel has never been squeamish in proclaiming Jerusalem as the capital of the Zionist state. Whatever may have been the transitional importance of Tel Aviv as the national capital in the initial years of Israel's nervous existence, the focus has steadily shifted to Jerusalem. Prior to 1967, Israel's claim on Jerusalem was partial and based more on emotions. The older, eastern half of the city was controlled by Jordan - a consequence of both history and the failure of the United Nations to frontally address the question of Jerusalem's status after the creation of Israel. After 1948, the residents of the Jewish quarter of the city had been unceremoniously turfed out - a mean-minded act of dispossession that hardened Jewish feelings against their Palestinian co-residents of the Holy City. When Gamal Abdel Nasser, the president of Egypt, and the Syrians provoked a conflict with Israel in 1967, the Arab side fully imagined that victory would be theirs. Never in their wildest dreams did the Arabs think that Egypt would see Israeli soldiers in total control of the Sinai peninsula, that Syria would lose control of the Golan Heights and that Jordan would be ousted from its control over East Jerusalem. Egypt has managed to claw back its lost territories after a long overdue settlement with Israel that has survived from the former president, Anwar Sadat, to General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. However, the Golan Heights remain with Israel and there is no love lost between Israel and the Bashar al-Assad regime. As for Jordan, its earlier importance as the custodian of holy sites has more or less disappeared. Indeed, the rise of Palestinian nationalism has involved the corresponding eclipse of Jordanian influence in the region. Israel's ability to 'liberate' the whole of Jerusalem in 1967 was an important milestone in Jewish history. After thousands of years of dispossession and exile and nourishing the dream of 'Next year, Jerusalem' each Passover, the Jewish people regained control over Jerusalem. Regaining access to the Wall was accompanied by large-scale changes to the area around the Temple - changes that were necessary but, at the same time, controversial. Equally controversial were the archaeological digs in and around the old city that strengthened Jewish claims on a city from which many had sought to exclude them. Muslims maintained their claims on a city they like to see as essentially Islamic in character but, since 1967, the Jewishness of modern Jerusalem has been steadily reinforced. By contrast, Palestinians in Jerusalem have retreated into a corner from which they occasionally emerge to stage symbolic acts of defiance. There is a sacredness attached to the Al Aqsa mosque which makes Jerusalem important to the whole Islamic world but this veneration does not extend to the local representatives of the faith. Indeed, any visitor to Jerusalem will be struck by the extent to which Palestinian bellicosity has undermined the reputation of Islam as a co-sharer of the larger inheritance of the Holy Land. No amount of political grandstanding and doctoring of history by global bodies such as Unesco can change the new reality of Jerusalem. The initial inclination of the West, notably the European Union, will be to deny this change and redouble efforts to cast Israel as the villain. But it is unlikely this can endure for too long. What is coming across in West Asia is the parallel story of different regimes in the region trying to enter into some understanding, either frontally or covert, with Israel. Partly this has to do with the exasperation with different Palestinian factions and the resulting drift towards religious extremism that many settled, conservative regimes find unsettling. Equally, it has got to do with a realization that in spite of all attempts to isolate it diplomatically and defeat it militarily, Israel has emerged as a robust, dynamic nation that is well capable of standing up on its own. Many West Asian regimes, not least Saudi Arabia, Turkey and even Jordan, recognize that Israel is an island of stability in a turbulent region. This is particularly relevant today in the context of the rising clout of Iran and its ability to shape the internal politics of Islamic nations. If there is any regional power capable of balancing Iran in the region, it is Israel. For Israel the importance of Jerusalem is more than that of a national capital. Jerusalem is the embodiment of a people's struggle for dignity and survival over centuries. For all practical purposes, government offices in Israel are now located in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv operates more as a centre for technology-based start-ups and a business centre than as an administrative capital. When the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, travelled to Israel, he took care to base his stay in Jerusalem. Part of it may have been convenience but the underlying political gesture to his Israeli hosts was clear. Maybe it will take some time before other world leaders start emulating Trump or signalling what Modi did. But the signs are clear: Israel has won the battle for Jerusalem. The challenge before it is to manage that victory deftly and without triggering another wave of religious conflict.