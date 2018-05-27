Mitron! Happy Any Worsery

LAZY EYE —Sankarshan Thakur

Mahadeb has been pushed even farther from return. Foolish, believing folk think Madadeb's there, minding his stall and milling his tea. They even think it fit to say it aloud: "Mahadeb's there." I don't know what they smoke; Mahadeb's stove has been cold so long it is in peril of qualifying as a separate climate zone. What do they know where Mahadeb is? Or how distant? Or what it might cost him to make the journey back from wherever it is Mahadeb is. Do you even know how far he is? Do you know what price a litre of petrol is? Or even of diesel? Granted you think Mahadeb travels heavy duty, diesel stuff - buses or trucks or tractors or that sort of thing - like most respectable heavy-duty stuff travels. But even so. Prices are not prices any more. They are pricey. They are like hitting the ceiling, whatever it is that proverbially hits the ceiling at times such as these. You know what I mean, I just do not wish to use the word here and ruin your Sunday morning. It is what you may already have flushed. Or it is what you may be eagerly awaiting. It is a four-letter word but it does not begin with L. It does not begin with M either, although one would so much wish it really did. A four-letter word with M that could ruin people's Sunday morning. Although, truth to tell, M does follow L as alphabets go and it should in all fairness have been a four-letter word beginning with M.

One such word does come rather readily to mind, but never mind. Let's not ruin your Sunday more pitilessly than it already is. You know this day. It is that day, you know: it may even be blasting off your radio set, or your neighbour's. Or even off the NorthKorean television channels which have, for some reason, achieved their highest ratings in India. Ever wondered why NorthKorea is so popular among us? It's UnKiBaat. That's why. Inspired folks, these indigenous NorthKoreans, they pay obeisance to their own UnKiBaat. Or, on this day, SannKiBaat. Sann 2018. Aaj. Bhaaiyon-behnon!! Oh no, not again. But oh yes, again. Today is that day. And it is more than that day. Much more. Do you even know?

It is the day to end many days. It is the day to begin a lot fewer. It is the first day of the last year that the four-letter word beginning with M powers over us, mitron! You decide which way it is that you wish to begin this day. It is how this day will either come to close or begin again, like some nightmare you thought you'd gulped with a glass of cold water but which returned the moment you lapsed on your good sense. But think. Think hard. Think what you've been bestowed, don't piss it away unthinkingly. Ever had one who showcased such style? From Fendi to Gandhi, and from Bvlgari to damn Khadi? Ever? A cowboy hat as head of cowboy regime? Ever? A scalp sown in a salon, ever? Once bald, at once not bald; at once a crinkly harvest that nobody wants any part of other than lawn-mowers that are weekly called upon to run over, thank the Lord. Such a space? Are you sure? Think again. Ever been to so many places in such little time? Yahan-Wuhan, Sochi-Kochi, Buck and Ingham? Ever? Never? Then think. Are you thinking? You may want to, even though it is a discouraged thing, this business of thinking.

This is the beginning of the last AnyWorsery. It could be the last, or it could get even worse. It could be the beginning of many more such. An Anyworseary to launch many Anyworsearies. All down to you. Could it get any worse? Think about it.

Abki baar? Bahut hua nari par atyachaar? Bahut hui mehngaai ki maar? Bahut hua bhrashtachaar? No more of her, as if a name we cannot print. No more petrol or diesel, we shall do with Bus Number 11, thank you. No more HeeravToady and no more diamonds because they aren't forever. Abki Baar Hahakaar. No? So which one are you? Cow or donkey, gai na gadha? Decide. Quickly. Surely you can see both in that illustration there. You can see a cow. You can see an ass. Which one are you? You aren't allowed another choice. One or the other. It has been four years. Choose.

And do please decide

After these four

Do you still have the hide

For several more?