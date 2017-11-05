Missile Mersal Could it be that Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Tamil Nadu BJP president, is an Ajith fan? Yes. Thala Ajith of salt and pepper hair, gentle eyes and swoon-inducing Frenchman smile. Pardonnez moi, I... swoon... digress. Anyway, why else would she make all that noise about Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal? After all, she did watch the movie. Mersal was not merciful to GST, Digital India schemes; also criticised government hospitals. N'est-ce pas (Isn't it so)? Soundararajan used to be a doctor, a gynaecologist. Sach Bharat Abhiyan But if you watched the movie, or even the trailer like c'est moi, you'd notice other things. How no one can do a side namaskaram like these Dravidian dudes, or the gamchha twirl, or the lungi dance - SRK who? Those 200 crores jingling at the box office back my claims. State BJP leader H. Raja was irked. Posted an image of Vijay's voter id card to prove such deviant reel-life behaviour is only expected. N'est-ce pas? Raja's tweet read: Truth is bitter. Yes, the actor's full name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar. So? Fact and friction I am told the Mersal dialogue was wobbly on GST facts. But Raja wasn't arguing those. He said: "Vijay dared to say we should build hospitals instead of temples, will he say the same about churches, too?" A petition was filed seeking a ban on the film, which was quashed. N'est-ce pas? Mersal critiques the Gorakhpur infant deaths, also DeMo. Mitron, take a hint Mersal's political slant is obvious from its bows. Nod to jallikattu. MGR worship - Vijay does push-ups to an MGR song, emulates him, and in the last scene, delivers a speech on free healthcare against the backdrop of an MGR visual. Posters are already up, showing Vijay being kissed by the AIADMK founder. In the Telugu remake, NTR has replaced the MGR cutout in the last scene. N'est-ce pas? Mersal in Tamil means zapped.