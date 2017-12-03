Miss Markle Is Willing Carrots has done it; decided to settle. Ever the non-conformist - he once wore a Nazi costume, another time partied in a bra and wig, romped in the nude, was seen licking a fellow soldier, accused of using racial slurs - his engagement is also zara hatke. Fiancée Meghan is American, "bi racial", a divorcee, three years his senior and an actress. FixIt But what you can't do for the heir, it comes easy for the spare - a benevolent leniency. The Guardian editorial dubbed the wedding a "happy distraction". In NYT, a black British writer hailed the development not only as "a bold antidote" in times of Brexit and Trump, but also "astonishingly political". A piece in The Guardian wondered if the marriage would change Britain's relationship with race. A WaPo piece was headlined "Don't expect Meghan Markle to be outspoken about race". And you thought - lucky girl, no saas and all that. Home Alone Miss Markle said it was an "amazing surprise". (I never get this one. I mean, you guys were dating, weren't you?) They were "trying to roast" chicken when he proposed. "He got on one knee," Markle sparkled. Set up by a friend in London. Bonded in Botswana. Zipped through time zones to stay "as close as possible". Harry spoke about it being a reverse courtship, wherein for obvious reasons, the couple stayed in, instead of going out. In Shining Amor All through the long interview the couple sat hand in hand and near soldered. He spoke about how he had incorporated his mother's diamonds into the ring. "To keep her with us in this crazy journey," he smiled. All through she looked at him and he, at their entwined fingers. And what did we see? A lost prince, rescued by non princess charming. No barbs here. I promise.