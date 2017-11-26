Mirrors of India

I am not imagining this, not conjuring it up. Those familiar with Gujarat, the history of India's freedom struggle know it. They know it well. And yet today it sounds like a fairy tale. A dream-sequence, unreal, incredible, an operatic passage of the most utopian imagination. And yet it is not. It is a 'real thing', as real as today's news, or - tomorrow's in the making. One hundred years ago, in 1917, in this very month of November, there took place a momentous event in Godhra, Gujarat - yes, Godhra, the Godhra of the burning train carriages where 'Gujarat 2002' started. The event was a conference that took place, the like of which had not been convened earlier and was not to be repeated. Called, in English, the Gujarat Political Conference, it was better known and hailed at the time as the Gujarat Rajkiya Parishad. It was the first of its kind and in many ways was to be the only one of its kind. Attended as it was by "cultivators, petty traders and small cultivators", it became an all India conference, a renaissance conference. The deeply compartmentalized society of those times must have seen the four leading lights of the conference, Tilak, Gandhi, Jinnah and Patel like this: one Maharashtrian, three Gujarati; one Muslim, three Hindu; one 'Indian lawyer', three barristers. The first named was the most famous of them all, the tallest Indian leader, acclaimed as a Chitpavan Brahmin scholar, teacher, editor, social reformer and chapter-turner, who had declared swaraj to be his, and by extension his fellow Indians', birth-right. Of the three Gujaratis, Gandhi at the 'happening' age of 48 was most surely identified by that Gujarati congregation as a Modh Bania barrister, not yet the Mahatma. Jinnah at a very contemplative 41 must have been 'noted' by the gathering as an Ismaili barrister from the vicinity of Karachi, nowhere near being the future Quaid-e-Azam. And Vallabhbhai Patel, raring to go at 42, seen, with just pride, as a sturdy barrister from the Patidar community yet to be embraced by a future generation as 'the Sardar'. There was no representative of India's Depressed Classes among them. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the future Babasaheb, 26 years young then, had just returned to India from New York with an MA degree from Columbia, yet to begin work. But the problem of that community was to be placed by Gandhi at the heart of the Godhra proceedings. And there was no woman on the podium, not one. But the Congress's president of that year, Annie Besant, was an unseen presence. "It is due to Mrs Besant," Gandhi said in his opening address, "that Swaraj is on the lips of hundreds of thousands of men and women." With his South Africa reputation aglow and fresh from his victorious indigo satyagraha in Champaran, Gandhi made the Godhra conference an all-India, pan-India, conference heralding swaraj, no less. And he made Patel its organizational kingpin. "This conference," Gandhi declared, "is in the nature of a foundation. And if it is well and truly laid, we need have no anxiety as to the superstructure." He added, poignantly, "The time is most critical for the whole of India." But why of all places was Godhra, a small and little-known town in north Gujarat's Panchmahal, selected for the conference? For the reason, one may infer, that Godhra held within it all the promises and all the problems that confronted Indian society and all the opportunities and all the challenges as well. It had, aside from its diverse and un-cohesive Hindu population, an equally diverse and un-cohesive Muslim population and a sizeable, deeply depressed, oppressed, suppressed 'untouchable' community. And though a town, yet surrounded by the distresses of rural India, peasant India, again divided by its own traditions, totems and taboos but 'united' by misfortunes, natural ones like droughts and floods and man-made. All of them, in separate boxes, with separate prides, prejudices and poverties, stark poverties. Godhra was India in miniature. "I am but a baby of two and a half years in Indian politics," said Gandhi at the beginning of his written presidential address, "I cannot trade here on my experience in South Africa. I know that in these circumstances, acceptance of this position is to a certain extent an impertinence." But that modest gesture made, the "two and a half year old" took off. In an epic speech in Gujarati, he dealt with local Godhra-specific issues like a Bakr Id riot that had blazed across the town, provincial issues, national issues, social, economic and political. "Throughout my wanderings in India," he said, "I have rarely seen a face exuding strength and joy. The middle classes are groaning under the weight of awful distress. The lowest orders have nothing but the earth below and the sky above. They do not know a bright day." Disputing the raj's claim that the wealth of India was growing, he said: "It is only too true that statistics can be made to prove anything. The economists deduce India's prosperity from statistics. People like me who follow rough and ready methods of reckoning shake their heads over Blue-book statistics. If the Gods were to come down and testify otherwise, I would insist on saying that I see India growing poorer." But the raj was not his only target. Indian society - we, as a people - were the subject of his and the conference's critical gaze, no less. "Protecting the cows," he said, "seems to be an ancient practice. It originated in the special needs of this country. Protection of its cows is incumbent on a country 90 per cent of whose population lives upon agriculture and needs bullocks for it... But here we have to face a peculiar situation. The chief meaning of cow-protection seems to be to prevent cows from falling into the hands of our Muslim brethren and being used as food... It is not religion but want of it to kill a Muslim brother to save a cow. I feel sure that if we were to discuss the matter with our Muslim brethren in the spirit of love, they would appreciate the peculiar condition of India and readily cooperate with us in the protection of cows..." Gandhi had a joint 'Hindu-Muslim' resolution readied on political reforms, including elections, to be presented to the secretary of state, Edwin S. Montagu. And he got Jinnah to move it for adoption in the conference. Gandhi insisted that Jinnah moves the resolution in Gujarati and Jinnah agreed. The community of the Dhed, long regarded as 'untouchable', was brought to the delegates' special notice at a special meeting with them. "We, Hindus and Muslims have become one," Gandhi said at the Dhed gathering. A Bombay police report noted: "Mr Gandhi asked the upper classes to convert their theoretical sympathy for the Dheds into a practical one and to subscribe towards opening and maintaining a school for Dhed children. Rupees 1653 were subscribed on the spot." Godhra was an India in miniature for the Gujarat Political Conference of 1917 working for swaraj. Gujarat 2017 is India in miniature. And it is telling us: "The time is most critical for the whole of India."