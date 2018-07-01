Market intellectuals

Mukul Kesavan

Pundits will tell you that a lot of them endorsed Narendra Modi (and his baggage train of violent vigilantes and drilled Golwalkarites) in 2014 because they thought he would privatize Air India. Even when once pro-Modi commentators shyly channel buyer's remorse about the prime minister, they end by writing that if Modi were to sell off Air India, he would repay their political investment in him, renew their faith in the National Democratic Alliance and refresh Modi's credentials as a modernizer or 'reformer' or whatever the latest term of art is for Davos Man.

Selling Air India is shorthand for economic rationality. Economic rationality is a mantra which, chanted loudly enough, builds a wall of noise which keeps the soundtrack of lynchings and suicides off-stage. These casualties can be waved away as acceptable collateral damage, the price India must pay for a muscular leader capable of selling the short-term pain of market rationality to the masses.

Elected sadhvis, sadhus, mahants and pant-shirt bigots tell us exactly what they think of Muslims, Christians and Dalits and what they plan to do to them; WhatsApp mobs kill people in the name of protecting cows from slaughter or children from abduction; a vigilante with a history of violent affray is elevated by the ruling party to the chief ministership of India's most populated province and still these opinion-mongers see and hear nothing. Where others hear mobs shouting 'maar', ' kaat', these high priests of the invisible hand, these pragmatic centrists, these world-weary veterans of the wars against the License Raj, cup their ears and and hear the aspiring masses chanting 'Mar-ket, mar-ket, mar-ket!'

Some of these sages can claim the virtue of consistency. One, for example, candidly admitted that he endorsed Modi in 2014 because he thought that communalism was an acceptable price to pay for economic growth. Four years down the line he said he would do it again because the lack of economic growth was due to global trends, not Modi's policies; the gau rakshasas and their lynched victims were statistically insignificant and, best of all, there had been no State-sponsored pogroms on Modi's watch.

This smooth willingness to grant Modi absolution for not delivering on his original promise, economic growth, while blandly normalizing the savagery that bloomed around this regime's footprint, is one way in which the discourse of economic reform is used: to clear a space for barbarism. It also has the advantage of deodorizing the pundit's journey to the smelly reaches of the Hindu Right.

But market rationality has other political uses beyond the whitewashing of majoritarianism. It is also a useful way of crab-walking to a centrist position. The media are crowded with commentators who didn't declare a partisan preference for Modi when he was elected but broadcast their broad-mindedness by declaring that they would judge him on his performance. This was, of course, a political position already; to deliberately set aside Modi's avowed role as the mascot of the Hindu Right while framing his report card in broadly economic terms, was a willed blindness.

When this blindness became hard to sustain in the face of the violence and public bigotry that limn this government like a sulphuric halo, this sort of pundit tries to recast himself as a reasonable critic of the State. He either becomes the chiding well-wisher trying to restore the regime to its economic senses or casts himself as the champion of political common sense, a man of the moderate centre, opposed to the knee-jerk, impractical dogmatism of (take your pick) the left or liberal left or naïve bleeding hearts.

Pundits of this sort aren't necessarily acting in bad faith. Their talent for triangulation comes with the territory; their trade is based on access which makes public even-handedness even in the face of political wickedness a necessary habit. They are, if you like, 'Jaitley journos', networked pros who know everyone, and have done for so long that they now practise knowingness not journalism. It is an article of faith with them that all politicians are basically the same, that 'the more things change, the more they remain the same.'

These pundits have their strengths. They have long memories, a near-verbatim recall of their own output, and a fluent familiarity with the great narratives of Indian journalism: Kashmir, 'liberalization', Indo-Pak and so on. Their Achilles heel is that the practiced cynicism of the embedded pro leaves them incapable of telling the difference between vileness and venality. Having, at the very least, extended the benefit of the doubt to the Modi government, they cannot forgive wet liberals and know-nothing lefties for being right about Modi Sarkar all along.

The sensible way of dealing with this would be to say, as many have done before, that even a stopped clock is right twice a day. This would both acknowledge that squishy liberals were right about Modi and his ilk and, backhandedly, put this down to dogma and prejudice, not prescience or insight. But even this casual acknowledgment of error is impossible because pundit personas organized around omniscience can't be wrong.

This is where Air India and privatization and market rationality come in handy. Instead of having to accept that buying into the NDA's promise of material progress while ignoring its feral majoritarianism was a mistake, the pundit can blame, wait for it, 'left-liberals' for pushing voters into the arms of the Bharatiya Janata Party by championing redistributive statism against the dynamism of the market. In one rhetorical move, people to the left of these professional 'centrists' are demoted from steadfast witnesses against the Beast to self-indulgent children, riding their ideological hobby horses roughshod over the aspirations of the People.

This neat piece of ju-jitsu has the additional advantage of placing the pundit in his natural home, the changeable middle. From this point of vantage, he can reproach the Modi government for disappointing him by straying from the straight and narrow of economic reforms while denouncing false liberals; first, for calling Modi into being and then by excluding true liberals (like him) from the gathering movement against the BJP. Only by gravitating towards the precisely triangulated centre where he sits, straddling a fence, bisected by balance, can liberals forge the broad coalition that might defeat Modi. There they will find our pundit, literally splitting the difference, saying all the while, "I told you so.'

