Marked on the body

You are using your eyes to read this piece a few days after I used mine to locate the keys I tapped on with my fingers to write it. We two, like everyone else, experience the world through our bodies, interpret it through our bodies, and change it through our bodies; in other words, our individual human bodies are our agents of change - mental as well as physical. In a material sense, it is possible to assert, contra Descartes, that I am, therefore I can think. To be an agent can mean two things - jointly or severally. An agent is a 'free' being who - howsoever conditioned by the circumstances of his/her location in a particular place at a particular time - is nevertheless free to act for himself/herself out of his/her own conscious choice. Such an agent is crucially free from external control and equally free to act effectively in the 'real world' outside his/her bodily self. This is part of the project of modernity, a project that sees agents who are less than autonomous as being somehow less than modern. Or, to put it in another way, if I am truly modern then I am a free agent, responsible for my actions and even, if the need arises, accountable to a court of law for what I have done (or not done). If, for instance, I were to pull out a gun and shoot someone, I could not get away by saying that I had not shot that individual, that someone or something else had done so, or that 'the Devil made me do it'. That is, to be an agent in this sense compels me to be accountable for my actions, whether to a judge in a court of law, my family, my employers, my audience, or other human beings. But agency also has another meaning - that of representation. Think of the travel or insurance agent who acts, not for himself/herself, but on behalf of someone else, who both represents and re-presents someone other than himself/herself. Modern political theory has a longish debate on this notion of the agent and of agency as (re)presentation, one that is articulated almost every day - even if not always consciously - in the pages of newspapers such as the one you are reading right now. Somewhat paradoxically, then, the agent acts on behalf of someone or something which is both absent and present at the same time. Competitive sport, where the sportsperson represents himself/herself as well as his/her club-state-country, provides just such an example of an individual body, which is an agent in both senses of the term - freely acting for himself/herself as well as representing (and re-presenting) something that is absent. Theatre, or film, where the body of the actor makes present someone who is absent is another, somewhat different, instance of the same paradox of representation. These thoughts on bodies and their agency have been prompted by the murder of Mohammed Afrazul by Shambhulal Regar a little over a week ago, the Shri Rajput Karni Sena's threat to chop off Deepika Padukone's nose in mid-November, Regar's rant as he carried out his unspeakable act - his 14-year-old nephew apparently videographed it - all of which ought to remind us of the immensely potent presence of the actual physical human body in creating and shaping modern India's political discourse. Who can forget the dust and tear besmeared visage of Qutubuddin Ansari as he begged his Hindu tormentors to spare his life during the 2002 Gujarat pogrom? Or the face of the half-buried dead child with sightless eyes whose lifeless body spoke more eloquently of the tragedy of Bhopal than a thousand television talking heads could? One of the ways in which we are reminded, often inconveniently, of our bodies is through the enactment of pain and its twin, that is, punishment. In his subtle and persuasive discussion of Sophocles's masterpiece, Talal Asad asserts, in his Formations of the Secular: Christianity, Islam, Modernity, "The tragedy of Oedipus depicts a story of suffering and disempowerment that is neither voluntary nor involuntary. For Oedipus is an agent who, not knowing what he has done, makes a deep difference in the world. On gradually learning the secret of his past acts he inflicts terrible wounds on the body that performed them, on the self that can neither be recognized not repudiated." Oedipus cannot recognize his self because he does not hold himself responsible for killing his father (as he will assert in Oedipus at Colonus), nor for marrying his mother. And yet, as the agent of his people, he has no choice but to act in order to alleviate their suffering - by disempowering himself, by inflicting punishment for an act for which he was not really responsible. (Oedipus does accept responsibility for causing the death of a man at the crossroads, but not for murdering his father, which he had tried specifically to avoid.) In literature, the description, depiction, representation, of a body, no matter how brief or indirect it may be, almost always carries with it, even if implicitly, the dual sense of agency discussed here. In the Natya Shastra, Brahma instructs Bharata to include female bodies, in the forms of the apsaras, in order to make his natya (dramatic representation) more comprehensive. Bodies and their agency are central to epics - whether Iliad or Odyssey, Mahabharata or Ramayana. When Lakshmana kills the unarmed Meghanada in Michael Madhusudan Dutta's reworking of the Ramayana, what the reader's attention is drawn to is the unprepared, defenceless state of Meghanada's body. It is difficult to understand either Renaissance art or literature without reference to the bodies that are exhibited, analysed, anatomized in the works that constitute, perhaps, the period's greatest triumphs (think of Michelangelo's David, of Othello, Gargantua or Pantagruel, think of Montaigne's cannibals, the list can be extended ad infinitum). In more modern times, it is impossible to ignore the bodies of some of the most influential figures in literature. Neither the protagonist of Rabindranath's Gora, nor that of Eliot's "The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock", a poem begun the year Rabindranath's novel was published (1910), can be imagined without reference to their corporeality, not to speak of the many heroines and heroes of popular genres like detective and science fiction. The strange thing about agency, of course, is that the agency assigned to a body may be quite independent of - and perhaps even opposed to - how the possessor of the body would like to be perceived. It is a sign of our diminished and fractured times that a Mohammed Afrazul or a Qutubuddin Ansari will be shorn of his individuality to be seen merely as the agent of a particular religion and be dealt with as such by the agents of the majoritarianism that is increasingly, frighteningly, becoming the accepted norm; and an actor depicting a mythical queen be condemned for her perceived 'insult' to the religious beliefs of this same authoritarian majority. It is not going to be an easy task for minorities, or women, or Dalits, or other disempowered groups, to reclaim agency, but unless we all work together to accomplish this crucial task, we may soon discover that our agency - the ability to function with a crucial degree of freedom in the world - has been taken away from us. And, by then, it will be too little, too late. The author is professor of Comparative Literature, Jadavpur University, and has been working as a volunteer for a rural development NGO for the last 30 years