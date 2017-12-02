Light and dark

Partha Das Gupta is a sculptor and ceramicist who also takes up the brush; Asim Paul is a painter who also fashions clay for the furnace. What they explore in and with Brush & Clay - as their recent show at Weavers Studio was titled - takes them beyond generic divides. Intriguingly, both, in different ways, dwell upon the binary of light and darkness, physical, metaphorical, mystical. If it's the lambent flicker of images in haunting half lights that the former evokes, to relive the ineffable trance of darkened Ajanta caves, it's the cryptic, perhaps stubbornly unyielding, clues submerged in his cavernous memory that the latter seeks to excavate. Das Gupta's technical experiments with form, surfaces, textures, glazes and patterned or arbitrary marks have been seen in several major shows. What permeates his work here is a poetic wonder nurtured by his Ajanta experience. Three ceramic Buddha heads on pedestals wear benignly enigmatic expressions, while the large painting behind them summons pale, fade-in excerpts floating in dense umbrae. The ceiling, surprisingly, is also part of the display, with a silk canopy of seated Buddhas. But the set that moves you the most comprises smallish temperas on board in turquoise, with meditating Buddhas and lines of script of masculine elegance. The muted tones, inflected with luminous interludes, lend the paintings a hallucinatory evanescence. Often a Pynesque lamp burns in one corner. Well, what could better symbolize the Enlightened One? Memories come in unfathomably dark colours for Paul. As he journeys Down Memory Lane in acrylic on paper or canvas, the blacks and inky blues suggest an underground of the mind where inchoate forms are trapped in thin strata, teasing the eye with imminent revelations but remaining inaccessible. The artist looks back fondly at his growing years. And yet, the white and black lacerations that tear into these dark zones speak of wrestling pain, of attempts to hew away time to retrieve lost idylls. Another set, My Diary, recalls Kline in its rough, robust scaffolding of hefty bands in riveting contrasts of sooty black and white. Among his sculptures, Urban Construction impresses with its claustrophobic structure of rods.