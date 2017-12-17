Lend me your ears The surest sign of pressure is a tall conspiracy theory. If you fare badly, or fear as much, you can always say things were beyond your control, as with DeMon, GST and now the inexplicably strained nerves over the Gujarat results. But do good and you earn notoriety. Notoriety, that can right wrongs, melt problems, judges, even cyclones. Why else do you think Ockhi, which ripped the South, stopped short of Gujarat? A banquet & Banquo Okay, so Dr Singh's dinner party made the PM jittery. It was clarified that Gujarat wasn't on the menu, but shakaharis can never be sure what non-vegetarians are going to devour next. And after the EC issued a showcause to RaGa, the Congress rumbled something about EC boss A.K. Joti being a Modi man. Joti had been principal secy Gujarat when he was CM. All deja goo. In 2005, BJP had demanded the ouster of EC Navin Chawla for being close to the ruling Congress. Et tu, Doc? Dr Singh rapped the PM; demanded an apology. But during his time in the sun the good doctor did it too. During the 2012 Kudankulam protests by TN locals, he insinuated it was all a US ploy to stymie India's nuclear growth. The American media remembered to point out that Indira Gandhi, too, would blame the "foreign hand" for her political entanglements, Emergency included. The fault, dear Brutus The Bengal CM cried foul when her low-on-fuel flight had a delayed landing. She was returning from Patna where she had been campaigning against DeMon. Kejriwal too said he feared for his life when AAP MLAs were raided. Before losing UP, Akhilesh said Dadri was BJP's doing. And in 2010 before losing to Akhilesh, Mayawati smelt fish in a bee attack. True, false, mixed up, conspiracy claims presage disaster. Let's hope for the best.