Legends to stars

Mukul Kesavan

One of the miracles of modernity is that you see so much of your sporting heroes that they feel like contemporaries. Their predecessors didn't. As a boy, the Nawab of Pataudi and Ramanathan Krishnan and Chuni Goswami seemed remote figures who lived in a heroic world that kept its own time. Occasionally, by buying tickets and queueing up, you entered that world and your life and Pataudi's briefly touched; you left the stadium with a swag of memories of that blessed time. In my head, Pataudi's forever running after a ball at cover, his cap flying off his head; that, or being clean-bowled by a Kiwi called Collinge because both those things happened the first time that I saw him play. A younger person might write 'the first time I saw him play, live,' but that qualifier was unnecessary in the time before television; 'live' in a stadium was the only way you could watch your heroes.

The rareness of darshan made players legendary. We gossiped about the state of Pataudi's eye as you might whisper about the attributes of a god. Krishnan's achievement in reaching the semi-finals at Wimbledon was already a mythical deed in the mid-Sixties when he was an active player. 'Live' television makes sportsmen larger than life in a different way; by wall-papering our lives with moving images of them it makes them more vivid, more familiar than nearly everyone we know.

When Serena Williams left the court after yet another win, she signed the usual tennis balls and brochures. When I was a child, I owned a hardbound horizontal format notebook that said 'Autograph Book' on its cover. It had the signatures of famous people in it, signatures that I had asked for. An autograph, or better still, a wrist band, is both a relic and a memory. But along with scribbling autographs, Serena also posed for selfies.

A selfie isn't just a memento, it's proof of the moment when you and your hero shared the same frame. The selfie eliminates the distance between the sportsperson famous to the point of saturation and the anonymous spectator about whom the celebrity knows nothing. In a world that teaches us that anything worth attending to happens on camera, to share a selfie with Serena is like having her testify to your existence. It's not unlike being photographed in front of the Taj: a famous backdrop acknowledging that you were there.

It's hard to believe that once, not so long ago, the television camera was incidental to sport; it was no more than a special kind of watching. The game itself paid no attention to it; it was just radio commentary with moving pictures. Of the three sports that have dominated the air waves this summer - tennis, cricket and football - the first two were quick to remake themselves around the camera. Not only did television bring the revenues that made professional careers in these sports possible, television cameras became courts of appeal, to the point where, in cricket at least, the axiom that the on-field umpires' decision was final became a kind of polite fiction. And now, with VAR, football, which had stubbornly refused to let television cameras alter the rhythm or refereeing of the game, has gone the way of all sport.

But the most obvious change produced by television coverage is the our hyper-familiarity with our heroes. Watching Dhoni scamper between wickets with Kohli in the second T20 international, I realized that I was as familiar with his haircuts as I was with his game. There was early Dhoni with shoulder-length hair, middle-period Dhoni with a crop and now, this grizzled statesman complete with grey stubble.

Kapil Dev, Azharuddin and Tendulkar were the trail-blazing celebrities of cricket's television age. Television made them famous and it made them rich. But they were famous almost despite themselves. They were such extraordinary cricketers that despite being uncomfortable with the medium, they became contemporary icons. It was Dhoni and his successor, Kohli, who used television to construct (or amplify) a public persona for the media age.

Born in a cricketing tradition made up of equal parts of tension, angst and recrimination, Dhoni made deadpan cool a thing. From the time he marked India's win in the first World T20 tournament by walking stonefaced to the wicket as the rest of the team went mad around him, Dhoni made nerveless calm his brand. This is not to say that he concocted an attitude for the cameras; it came naturally to him, but he was wholly aware of its dramatic potential. Thanks to television we knew, or thought we knew, who Dhoni was.

We knew, for example, that he could have had another life... as a ticket collector in the Indian Railways, but for luck and Parthiv Patel's inability to hold his place in the Indian team as wicket-keeper batsman. Not only did we know this, Dhoni's sponsors used the story in a commercial where we actually see Dhoni playing his Indian Railways avatar. His life story became a way of illustrating the narrative about the rise of Mofussil Man, the notion that hungry men from India's small towns were changing cricket in particular and India in general.

There was some truth to this but it's also true that there have been remarkable Indian cricketers in the past who have transcended straitened circumstances and obscure origins to excel. The life stories of men like Eknath Solkar and Karsan Ghavri remain untold because they lived in a time when there were no sports channels hoovering up biographical detail to sell to an insatiable television audience. The great Palwankar Baloo, a Dalit, who, despite prejudice and discrimination, became arguably the greatest cricketer of his time, had to wait upon Ramachandra Guha's moving and scholarly retelling of his story to be restored to his deserved place in India's history.

What Dhoni began - this sense that the attitude is the man - was taken to another level by his successor, Virat Kohli. From laid-back cool that sometimes seemed to border on indifference to an over-the-top intensity that sometimes seems manic, the idiom of India's cricketing leadership changed dramatically, but television amplified both attitudes into a signature style that could be sold. Kohli's success can be measured by the fact that he has changed the way young men present themselves. This has been done before but not by a sportsman; this used to be the prerogative of Hindi cinema's superstars.

Rajesh Khanna in the early Seventies inspired millions of young men to cultivate his strange bouffant which consisted of a short, inch-long parting and back-brushed hair. After his eclipse, Amitabh Bachchan in his role as the Angry Young Man produced a cap-like hairstyle complete with sideburns and hair carefully brushed over the ears that took young men by storm. No one after Elvis inspired more clones than Bachchan did.

It is this distinguished mantle that Kohli has inherited; as a cricketer. Everywhere I go I see Virats around me, young men with buzz-cut sides, curly tops and close-cropped beards, exuding a kind of coiffed machismo. Kohli has remade the Indian cricket team in his own image: it's hard to be a clean-shaven face amongst the Kohlibeards who play cricket for the country. Kohli didn't invent the bristling look just as Bachchan's pomaded sleekness built on a more general trend, but he made it his own and then television inspired lakhs of Kohli clones. In the time before television, distance and remoteness made great Indian sportsmen legends; the intimacy inspired by television's cameras made them stars.

